Parkes author Margaret Dwyer was 90 years old when she published her fourth book in 2019.
She was in fact a senior when she first began publishing novels.
And she will feature during the Parkes celebrations of the Festival of Seniors that kicked-off on Wednesday, February 1 and runs until February 12.
The Parkes Shire Library has organised a lovely program for Parkes' seniors over the next two weeks that fittingly begins with an author talk with Margaret on Friday, February 3, from 6pm to 7.30pm.
They've also arranged a 'how they were' photo board throughout the festival, encouraging seniors to contribute a photo from their life in 1975.
And due to high demand the library will host a Seniors Library Lock-In, a night filled with music, fun and friends, on Friday, February 10 from 6pm to 8pm.
All the while in the background every throwback Tuesday and Thursday from 12pm to 5.30pm, library staff will be playing the greatest hits of the past.
To book your spot for any of these events, please call the Parkes Library team on 6861 2309. Bookings are essential.
Happy Senior's Week!
MORE OF WHAT'S ON:
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.