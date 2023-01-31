How to decide what university course is right for you

Many of us are stuck in decision paralysis, especially considering the financial investment of committing to going to university. Picture Shutterstock

Choosing a university degree that's right for you can be nauseatingly difficult with all the choices modern students are given. While a select few have a calling for something specific from an early age, many of us are left fumbling with only a vague idea of what sectors we're interested in.

Beyond deciding what course students wish to study they're also inundated with options of degree type. Are they looking for the go-to bachelor's degree? Are they aiming to go on further to a master's in the future? Would a diploma or certificate be a better entry point?



It's inevitable that many of us are stuck in decision paralysis, especially considering the financial investment of committing to going to university.

All of this confusion leads many to the question, how do I decide what university course is right for me?

Sector

Before going into specifics it's easy to assume that the choice of what type of degree you want is as simple as arts, science or business, but any amount of time paging through university pamphlets can make the number of choices seem overwhelming.

But these brochures can actually be incredibly useful. Taking some time to overcome the intimidatingly large lists you find, it's quite helpful to whittle it down to degrees that interest you. You may even discover that there are more specific courses for what you are looking to pursue than you knew.

In general, the sectors will be split into Arts, Sciences, Health, Education, Engineering, Law, Criminology and Information Technology. But within these categories, there are overlaps and different institutions will divide them slightly differently.

For those still uncertain blanket degrees like a Bachelor of Arts or Science, could be a fantastic option, most of the time there will be wiggle room when it comes to choosing your major and minors, sometimes even with the choice to change them later if something catches your eye.



If you're sure of what sector you're interested in there is some merit to just jumping in and taking the classes that appeal to you. After all the point of education is to teach us what we don't already know.

Time

Time is becoming a large consideration in which degrees people are interested in pursuing. Of course, course length has always been a consideration, with bachelor's degrees usually taking about 4 years to achieve, Masters approximately 2 years on top of that and Doctorates another 5-7 years again.

Naturally, the longer courses reward you with more knowledge but also make you all the more desirable in the job market in many cases. Just as a bachelor's will stand out in a pile of applicants with no degrees, having a master's will draw attention in a pack of bachelor's degrees.



Masters and Doctorates also tend to be a lot more student tailored which is why courses vary in length. Most expect students studying these degrees to be working while they study so accommodations are made.

But modern life demands a lot of our time, work is fast-paced and for mature aged students in particular who may have children to care for, or more established work commitments, how flexible you need your course to be should be considered.

Many universities now offer online alternatives, if that style of learning is something that suits you and you're worried about not having time for classes, it could be the solution you're looking for. However, it could constrict your options in terms of not only which universities you could attend but also what courses are available to you.

Location

While it seems obvious to many that a longer commute is worth it for a better education, location and transport are a large part of the decision with regard to which university you choose.

It's important to think about the practicality of your choice, a lot of students will drop out before they graduate and thinking about the nitty gritty of 'how will I get there?' can help prevent that.

It may seem easy to write off the commute while applying but annoyance can build. It's worth considering, as it's travel you'll have to undertake potentially daily. Plus, for students with disabilities, the accessibility of campus, and not just the commute, need to be factored in.

An Example of Business

One notable example is Business. Business can sometimes be an overlooked degree, with famous examples of successful businessmen without degrees pushing down interest as it seems like less of a requirement than in other sectors.

But business can be complex and having a firm foundation is empirical in many situations. While many want to strive for success without going through university, having a degree can make you seem like a safer bet to employers, and helps you work with various departments quickly. It's hard to be professional when you don't know what's happening and a degree can help ease you into the world of business.

For students who do pursue a degree in Business the question of "should I get an MBA?" begins to scratch at the back of the mind.

Business degrees are often seen as a way to set yourself apart from the many applicants without degrees, but not all consider that a Master's in the sector can be just as useful as in other sectors in terms of employment, especially with so many working without a degree it can be an even stronger tool.

So, what do I choose?

Ultimately everyone is looking for something to suit them but compromises are necessary and it's a matter of what aspects are non-negotiable for you.

If you have a specific degree in mind, it's as simple as weighing up what university that offers that course best fits your day-to-day life, and figuring out exactly what level of degree you'll need to slip into that dream job.

For those a little more lost, follow your interests; what sort of sector can you see yourself working in? What universities offer the most varied options for you? Which university would be a good fit for your time and living circumstances?

And for those deciding on further degrees or upskilling your university will have a department to talk you through your options with them, which may give you ideas even if you're thinking about switching institutions.