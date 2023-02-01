A truck loaded with hay went up in flames on Friday as it was leaving a property on Eugowra Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene from 3.30pm and found a white Hino truck well alight.
Police said the truck was exiting the property when the driver noticed the hay on fire. It is believed that part of the load had come in contact with the exhaust of the truck and ignited.
No one was injured but the truck was severely damaged. The situation was later handed over to RFS volunteer firefighters who remained onsite to extinguish the hay.
In other police matters...
Police are investigating a theft from the BP all-nighter on the Forbes Road on Tuesday. Inquiries are continuing into the incident and police have obtained CCTV footage.
On the same day, officers arrested a 47-year-old male and charged him with serious firearms and drug offences. He was refused bail and appeared in Parkes Local Court on Wednesday.
There was also a break, enter and steal at a premises in Caledonia Street on Sunday where a yellow mig-welder was stolen and remains outstanding, police said.
