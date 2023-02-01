Parkes Champion-Post

Truck carrying full load of hay on Eugowra Road destroyed by fire

By Newsroom
February 1 2023 - 6:04pm
A truck loaded with hay went up in flames on Friday as it was leaving a property on Eugowra Road.

