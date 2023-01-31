Her latest endeavours have been working on projects with her nephew, fellow artist Sean James Cassidy, with the Ub Ubbo Exchange, of which she is a board member. She was also a co-author of an article with him in the Australian Physics magazine which discussed the eight Aboriginal ways of learning and the relationship between art, science and the land. And she helped organise the Art of Resilience competition, also with Sean, which highlighted the creative works of Parkes Shire youth during drought and filming their efforts.