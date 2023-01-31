Kerrie Peden's creative spirit had been nurtured from a young age and after decades of involving herself in a diverse range of projects, on Australia Day, she was awarded the Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award.
It's an accolade she said she was extremely grateful for.
Kerrie had a long and illustrious career as a school teacher, spending 30 years of it in Parkes, mostly at Parkes Public School. She designed end-of-year concerts and plays which contributed to the school culture and expanding the experiences of students. And she organised a recorder group at the school.
Kerrie composes her own music, including an operetta which has been performed publicly in Parkes.
In recent years she's been instrumental in the establishment of the free Parkes Community Choir, which has been an important outlet for people suffering from the stress of the drought. The choir has performed at community events, sang the French National Anthem at a rugby league game between the Western Rams and the visiting French Chanticleers, and participated in the Overture performance in Cooke Park last April.
"I was very fortunate to grow up in a family who valued the arts... So my creative spirit was definitely nurtured," Kerrie told the crowd upon accepting her award during Parkes' official Australia Day ceremony.
"I was able to incorporate it into my teaching career.
"When I arrived at Parkes Public School there was no looking back.
"I had the backing of a real champion of the arts, Rhonda Brain and others like her such as Sherree Rosser [and more].
"The Parkes Community Choir was another initiative I was just waiting to start."
Kerrie is a regular attendee of the Parkes Writers Group and has written a number of poems, some of which are displayed on the artworks on the walls at Woolworths.
I believe in the power of the arts. So I encourage you to sing, dance, paint... You will be better for it and so will the world.- Kerrie Peden
Her latest endeavours have been working on projects with her nephew, fellow artist Sean James Cassidy, with the Ub Ubbo Exchange, of which she is a board member. She was also a co-author of an article with him in the Australian Physics magazine which discussed the eight Aboriginal ways of learning and the relationship between art, science and the land. And she helped organise the Art of Resilience competition, also with Sean, which highlighted the creative works of Parkes Shire youth during drought and filming their efforts.
She was the co-scriptwriter for the documentary Wiradjuri Ngurambang that now plays at the Parkes Library as part of a permanent display.
Kerrie said she believed in the power of the arts and that it really does "soothe the soul".
"So I encourage you to sing, dance, paint... You will be better for it and so will the world," she said.
