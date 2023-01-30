Parkes Champion-Post
Rex and Heather Veal presented an Australia Day Literary Award for publishing father's World War 2 diaries

Christine Little
Christine Little
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:34am, first published 12:33am
Heather and Rex Veal were very proud to receive the Cultural Literary Award during Parkes' official ceremony on Australia Day. Picture by Christine Little

Published war diaries that Parkes woman Heather Veal says "belong to the Central West" are what earned her and her husband a Literary Award on Australia Day.

