Published war diaries that Parkes woman Heather Veal says "belong to the Central West" are what earned her and her husband a Literary Award on Australia Day.
The couple were announced as this year's recipients of the award at Parkes' official Australia Day ceremony in Cooke Park.
Rex and Heather Veal have been tireless and generous contributors to literary pursuits throughout the Parkes Shire.
They have openly shared countless literary pieces with the Parkes Writing Group Author-rised, as well as offering kind and understanding feedback and guidance to other members.
Their latest pursuit was self-publishing the World War 2 diaries of Heather's father Les Lees from Bogan Gate last year, which took three years to come together and also features photos and Les' poetry.
READ MORE:
As well as distributing this piece of history to the Parkes Library, Parkes Historical Society and local RSL sub branches so that the public and future generations have access to it, Rex told the crowd on Australia Day the Australian War Memorial will now too have a copy on permanent loan.
"We're very proud to have this," he said.
"When we found the diaries it was a must that we put it together.
"Thank you for recognising our literary talent, it was a labour of love."
Heather said the book, titled 'Les Lees - Light Horse Trooper from Bogan Gate, A Biography', belonged to the Central West.
"It doesn't just belong to Parkes, but to Trundle, Condobolin, Bogan Gate and Forbes," she said.
"And it's not just about my dad but his friends and all the men involved."
Rex and Heather also gave recitation contributions to the Memories of Bogan Gate in Verse and Vision video that was created and produced by the Parkes Rotary Club thanks to government grants. The video was launched in October to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bogan Gate.
"The shire is richer for the culture and history their writing brings to life," Rex and Heather's award citation read.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.