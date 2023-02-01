Australia Day bowls carnival
The Parkes Services Club very generously sponsored this year's Australia Day bowls carnival held last Thursday, which attracted 36 local bowlers and visiting teams from Forbes and Parkes Railway Bowling Club. The support of the carnival and generosity in prizemoney from the Parkes Services Club was greatly appreciated and acknowledged by all bowlers.
It was a typically hot Australia Day by the 10am start-time, and the day got hotter as 12 teams of triples played 3 matches of 13 ends, with a new and innovative scoring system in place for the first time this year. Each team had an Aussie theme to its name, and by crikey there were some crackers of names!
The major prize-winner on the day was the 'Jo Simpson Desert' team, comprising of Jo Simpson, who has taken her lead bowls to another level recently and is widely considered to be one of the most consistent lead bowlers in the club, the ever-improving Dave Reilly and Nathan Reynolds - every club needs a charismatic character like Nathan!
Minor place-getters were the 'Janworth Country Music Festival' team which included Jan and Gary McPhee and Ron Hornery; the 'Tighe me Kangaroo Down' team of Marty Tighe, Maureen and Col Miller, and also the 'Turnerfield Saddlers' team of Steve Turner, Elaine Miller and Mick Simpson, who also won the Best Dressed Team as well.
All bowlers expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Parkes Services Club, also to 'lucky Phil' on the grill, Bernie Mitchell acting as quality control co-ordinator, the 3 visiting teams (2 teams from Forbes, and 1 team from the Railway Club) and to the amazing staff and volunteers at the club that ensured the green was in top condition, thirsts were quenched and a great barbecue enjoyed by all present.
Saturday social bowls were not held due to heat wave experienced on Saturday. Pennants practice was held on Sunday, as bowlers start to gear up for another shot at Pennant Titles.
The club reminds and encourages any new bowlers (male or female) in town, semi-retired bowlers, bowlers coming back from a spell or other bowlers looking for a change, to join in either, or both of the Thursday and Saturday afternoon social bowls at the Parkes Bowling and Sport Club. Make yourself known to the locals at 'the friendly club', and enjoy bowls!
On Wednesday, January 25 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Curteis and Bruce Jones winning 17+20. Runners-up were Wal Austin and Paul Kirwan winning 15+17.
Marble 26 came out and the Margins were 2, 4, 17 and 20. The jackpot next week is $236.
On Thursday, January 26 we had Australia Day bowls sponsored by Chris Dunn, the Parkes Services Club, Greg Howlett, Paul Lewin and Phil Barnard. We thank all of our wonderful sponsors for their continued support.
Winners on the day were Phil Barnard, Aaron Thorne, Paul Lewin and Blake Strudwick with 2 wins +35. Runners-up were Chris Dunn, George Greenhalgh, Alan Curteis and Mick Dunn with 2 wins +32.
Third Place went to Ray Griffith, Greg Howlett, Tony Latter and Mick Furney with 2 wins +17. The bonus prize went to Kev Hynds, Mike Phillips, Michael Hackett and Tommy Davis.
We would like to thank Clive Stibbard and Col Ford for cooking the barbecue on the day.
On Thursday evening we had our Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were Don't Be Shorts', Unbelievable's, Sewer Rats and Outhouses'. Leaving the Unbelievable's out in front on the leaderboard.
On Saturday, January 28 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Affleck and Gene Rapp winning 16+15. Runners-up were Myra Townsend and Paul Kirwan winning 13+2.
On Sunday, January 29 one of our junior members Annie Teague represented our club when she played in the Zone 4 trial against Zone 5 in Bathurst. Congratulations to Annie on all the effort she puts in to her bowls.
Championships
With a couple of upsets in the championships this week it has opened them up and exposed a couple of dark horses. In the Major Singles Joey Van Opynen defeated Peter Job and Mick Furney defeated Geoff Leonard.
In the Major Pairs Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn defeated Ray Griffith and Tony Bright. In the Minor Pairs Wally Grant and Alan Curteis defeated Cody Hando and Joey Van Opynen and Clive Stibbard and Paul Townsend defeated Annie Teague and Sam Teague.
Coming up we have the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs on Thursday, February 2 at 6pm and social bowls on Saturday, February 4 at 1pm. We also have several teams representing the club in the Zone Triples this coming weekend and we wish them all the best of luck.
In the club on Friday, February 3 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($150), joker draw ($2,050) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving their delicious meals and Dippin' Dots Ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
The aim in any bowls match is the win by the largest number of points.
President Merilyn put a new slant on this on Tuesday, as she declared there were 472 accumulated years playing on our rink! Now that IS a large number - still not sure if it was a pep talk but brought us back to reality!
The reality of it is - bowlers can be any age - ALL welcome!
After a couple of hours of blazing sun & high humidity, we certainly felt our ages! Even the green was slower, reacting to the conditions! Thanks to Mark of Ground Control for your work, as always!
There are three nonagenarians actively playing social bowls on our ladies' days! Not bad! We all aspire to get there one day! We admire and cherish you Frances, Vi, and Hilda.
Frances Charlton, entering those ranks next week, continues to play consistent lead bowls. It's a shame her team let her down today as Frances/Lea Orr/Chris Curteis scored less than half the points of evergreen Joan Simpson/Maureen Baillie/Merilyn Rodgers on Rink 12.
Must have been a triples' game thing... over on Rink 9, Carol Reed/Kay Craft/Liz Byrne easily out classed Carol Reed (a busy girl)/Betsy Johnstone/Jan McPhee, scoring 5 times the points of Team McPhee. (Did Kay and Liz pay Carol more?)
Rose Mitchell and Marja Iffland quickly raised the bar over the heads of Julie Green and Maureen Miller, an easy win the result on Rink 11.
In a complete turnaround from those three games, Fran Dixon/Elaine Miller were matched evenly against Lorraine Baker/Lynn Ryan. The result was a draw with 16 points each and 9 winning ends each! They even shared the card draw winners' cash!
Lucky Lorraine, Julie and Maria happily pocketed 100's club cash prizes.
Next week, we will be celebrating the milestone birthday of Frances. Please add your contribution to the savoury shared lunch, with Lynn's 90th birthday cake to enjoy afterwards. Frances, enjoy the day, you are simply a treasure, admired by us all for your quiet achievements on the green, friendliness and your hours of voluntary work, just to mention a couple!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, February 7, call the club, 6862 1446, between 8.30am-9am, with play to begin at 9.30am. Don't forget - shared lunch!
Social Milk N Mats: Liz Byrne.
Last weekend saw 11 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at fox targets at both 25 and 50m for a collective score of 520 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Jeff Charlton 270 250 520.
Brian Drabsch 270 247 517.
FIELD RIFLES
Alan Briton 269 249 518.
John Davis 270 244 514.
Ron Cunningham 268 245 513.
Peter Nyman 266 245 511.
Brett Cowling 267 238 505.
John Smeaton 263 240 503.
David Shanks 262 for 25m only.
And two shot for practice only to make up their 4 shoots before 31/3/23.
The courtesy letters have just started warning those who have not fulfilled their obligations under the act.
Our next shoot is at 10am on Sunday 5/2/23.
