Burraway Park has been part of the Bogan Gate community for generations and it's about to get an upgrade.
From a camping ground for shearers and stockmen in the 1800s, it's a now popular spot for locals and tourists today.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway, who was in the town on January 28, said the barbecue facilities at the park were "pretty well used" and announced the town will benefit from $100,000 invested into the area under Round Five of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"I am thrilled to announce that Bogan Gate will be receiving $100,000 for upgrades at Burrawang Park," he said.
"This investment will make a significant impact on the park's accessibility by updating the barbecue shelter, furniture, footpath, and irrigation and turf.
"This investment is a testament to our government's commitment to improving rural communities and providing access to quality recreational spaces.
"The Bogan Gate and War Memorial Hall Committee is to be commended for their efforts to improve the park and I am proud to be part of this important project. I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have on the whole community."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every local government area in regional NSW.
"We're announcing the first of another 530 projects that will make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home," Mr Toole said.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events.
"It's the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business."
Montana Park in Manildra will also benefit from $350,000 under the same round for key improvements.
The $350,000 grant will allow Cabonne Shire Council to continue to develop the grounds of Montana Park by constructing an amenities block, building a half basketball court and improving the lighting and accessibility pathing.
Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund supports community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.
The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government's $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure in the regions.
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.