Grant of $100,000 has been announced for Burraway Park in Bogan Gate

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated January 30 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 8:04pm
MP Sam Farraway was in Bogan Gate to present $100,000 to, back, Charlie Umbers, Neil Westcott, Shelley Nutley, Graham Davis, Tom Lees and Steve Edwards; middle, Colin Nutley and Maria Buchanan (obscured); front, Ros Edwards and Ron Umbers. Picture supplied

Burraway Park has been part of the Bogan Gate community for generations and it's about to get an upgrade.

