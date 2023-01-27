Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Victoria Simpson Parkes' Sportperson of the Year, Henry Kross Junior Sportsperson of the year

By Christine Little
January 27 2023 - 8:55pm
Now an official Glider with the Australian Women's Team after winning gold at the International Wheelchair Basketball Association Asia Oceania Championships, Victoria Simpson has earnt the prestigious honour of our Sportsperson of the Year.

