Now an official Glider with the Australian Women's Team after winning gold at the International Wheelchair Basketball Association Asia Oceania Championships, Victoria Simpson has earnt the prestigious honour of our Sportsperson of the Year.
And rising squash sensation Henry Kross with five national and international caps in just 2022 alone, has most certainly deserved our Junior Sportsperson of the Year title.
The pair and several more talented athletes, coaches, officials and administrators were recognised (see below) during the 2022 Parkes Shire Sport Awards presented during the official ceremony in Cooke Park on Australia Day.
Debuting for the Gliders, Simpson won her first international gold medal in June. In fact the Gliders were undefeated in all their games, beating Japan in the grand final 54-46.
It qualified them for the World Championships in Dubai but due to the FIFA World Cup in November last year, the IWBF titles have been postponed until 2023.
The 17-year-old plays with the NSW Blues representative side and received their award for Best Defensive Player in the league for 2022.
"They are also training her to coach wheelchair basketball at Castle Hill for future teams learning to play the sport," her award citation read.
In other rep duties, Simpson played in the Kevin Coombs Cup in Ballarat representing NSW at Easter last year and represented Red Bend Catholic College at the NSW Catholic College Athletics Championships at Homebush, Sydney later in the year where she won silver medals in the 800m wheelchair track, 200m track and 100m track, and in shotput and discus.
She's attended several camps at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, and on November 26-27 she headed to Narrabeen to take part in the Her Sport Christmas Festival to encourage new wheelchair-bound young women to join this inclusive sport.
Meanwhile for someone who is only just about to turn 13, Kross has notched up an impressive list of achievements in his young squash career.
His highest achievement yet came just in December when he travelled to Sydney for his first international individual tournament, the Oceania Junior Championships, to become the Under 13 Boys Champion.
The Oceania titles returned after a three-year break and involved 150 juniors from seven different nations - including two others from Parkes, Max and Lockie Jones - across three days.
In 2022, Kross won gold at the NSW State Championships (at Coffs Harbour), NSW Country Championships (Newcastle), NSW Combined High School Individual Championships (Sydney), ACT State Championships in two age divisions (Canberra) and was the High School Individual Champion, accepting the Donna Lane Shield.
He was also a silver medallist in the Australian Junior Open (at Bendigo), Australian Junior Doubles Open (Bendigo) and Australian Junior Championships (Perth).
Kross also won the Green Shield as part of the Western Team that played at Dapto, and the Parkes, Forbes and Dubbo Junior Opens.
In between all his success, Kross was selected captain of the Western CHS Team who played at the state titles in Sydney, coming fourth; captain of the NSW CHS Team that travelled to Brisbane to compete; and was selected in the NSW Blue Tongues who competed in Perth.
He was named on the Australian All Schools Team to compete in the Trans Tasman titles in Brisbane.
Aside from squash, Kross has represented Western in athletics at Homebush, was part of the Under 12s winning Parkes Cricket Team, made the finals in Under 14s cricket and the men's B grade hockey, and won the grand final with his junior hockey team.
The following are the remaining sport awards presented on Australia Day:
Team of the Year: Parkes Hockey U15 Boys.
The U15 boys were Division 1 field hockey state runners-up, losing the final to Canberra.
Senior Sportsperson or Team: Denise Gersbach in hockey.
Gersbach was a member of the NSW Masters Hockey Over 50s Women's Team and on their leadership team, winning silver at nationals.
She's also been selected in the Australian Masters Over 50s team to play at the Trans Tasman Championships in 2023. Gersbach is a member of the Parkes Masters team who won indoor and field state titles, along with the Western Masters League Champions, and she won the Best and Fairest in Western Masters League.
Coach, Trainer or Manager of the Year: Mitchell Stubberfield in AFL.
Stubberfield isn't just a coach and a player of the Parkes Panthers AFL Club, his AFL community has described him as "the beating heart of the Parkes Panthers AFL team". He's a humble man and always works very hard before the scene to make the team its best.
He has coached the men's senior team to two premierships and a minor premiership in 2021, through challenging circumstances in the last three years.
Stubberfield is a key midfielder and has a talent for guiding others on the field. And in the 2022 season, he notched up 100 games.
"His ability to maintain a positive stance and give effective feedback cannot be taught," his award citation read.
Referee, Umpire or Official of the Year: Greg Phillips in rugby league.
Phillips started refereeing junior rugby league in 1983 and joined the Group 11 referees in 1988, holding positions of president, secretary and in 2022 treasurer.
He's been a coach and committee member of the Parkes Junior Marist Rugby League Club. He would often referee five games every Saturday and he never had any children playing rugby league. He was made a life member in 2006.
"Greg also would often give up his time to referee for local schools to make sure the children didn't miss out on playing," his award citation read, adding that he would be a worthy recipient.
Phillips was made a life member of the Referees Association in 2016.
He's also a volunteer with the Parkes Spacemen and junior league clubs as well as a coach.
Administrator of the Year: Jay Kross in squash.
Kross is president of the NSW and ACT Green Shield Committee and has been a director for Squash NSW, being elected president at the end of last year.
He has hosted numerous tournaments including the Parkes Doubles, Parkes Junior Open, the Parkes Masters for the first time in 2022, NSW Country Championships, Dave Fuller Intertown, Western Region Silver Junior Tournament, Blackstock-Clarke Shield, Donna Lane Shield and assisted with the Forbes Open, Forbes Junior Open, Dubbo Junior Open and Cowra Open.
Long Service and Dedication: Ron Hetherington in AFL.
Hetherington has done it all at the Parkes Panthers AFL Club over the years: a player, coach and a long-serving treasurer. He is a cool, calm and collected man that is always working behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly.
He began playing in the late 80s, stepping up to captaincy in 1989 to lead Parkes to repeat premierships. His next step was coaching through 1990 and 1991, and became treasurer in 1996, to the present day.
Ron Harrison OAM Memorial Bursary: Awarded to all-rounder Khan Jackson, Harry Yelland (cricket, tennis, hockey) and swimmer Blake Price.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.