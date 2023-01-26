Bob Strickland is certainly no stranger to the people of the Parkes Shire and he's not short of a good yarn either.
But the humble, hard-working and easy-going 89-year-old was left a little stunned when he was announced Parkes' Citizen of the Year during the official Australia Day ceremony on Thursday.
After shaking the hands of his fellow nominees Trent "Dooley" Thomson, Peter McIntyre and Daniel Wright, Bob told the crowd he didn't know he was nominated until only two days ago.
"I suppose I'll hang it up on the wall with all the other things," he said in a short and sweet speech that amused the crowd.
Bob has always been involved in community groups since moving from Trundle to Parkes, his award citation reading that "he doesn't just join a group and sit back; he throws himself into them enthusiastically and wholeheartedly".
He's has been involved in the Police Citizens Club, Parkes Centenary Committee, Care Flight, Southern Cross Village, Parkes Community Choir and has been with Parkes Can Assist for 10 years, helping with their garage sales, which raises much needed funds to support the people of the Parkes Shire who have cancer.
While numbers weren't as large as they usually are in Cooke Park for the day's ceremony - the mayor attributing it possibly to locals taking advantage of a four-day weekend and going away - it was still a pleasant morning that culminated in the presentation of community, cultural and sporting awards to many deserving individuals.
Of course the impact of last year's floods, which are still so fresh in the minds of Parkes Shire residents, featured heavily during the ceremony, including a song performed on stage by Gracey Denham-Jones.
"2022 will be etched into the minds and into the history of the Parkes Shire," Mayor Ken Keith OAM said.
He not only spoke of the record flooding that for the first time ever occurred within the township of Parkes, but of our neighbouring villages like Bogan Gate, Trundle and Tullamore.
He said the flooding caused about 20 million dollars-worth of damage to roads, bridges and homes.
The mayor also took the opportunity to commend Dooley on his actions on November 14 and days that followed where he rallied hundreds of people to help fellow residents and those in Eugowra.
Parkes' Australia Day ambassador Emma Rossi was honoured to be in Parkes and after hearing her speak so fondly of the shire on Thursday, she could be one of our biggest fans.
She began and finished her speech by sharing words in Wiradjuri language, something which she taught her self from a special app leading up to Australia Day.
"I feel a deep spiritual connection to the Central West," Ms Rossi said before explaining she came from a family farm within the Pilliga scrub.
She told the crowd she continues to be inspired by the happenings in the bush that "I'm sure you all are no strangers to". She also said the performance by the Dyagang Aboriginal dance group at the start of the ceremony was among the best she's seen.
"After seeing the community yesterday (Wednesday) and visiting Trundle and Tullamore today (Thursday), I can see the community spirit in the Parkes Shire is so strong," Ms Rossi said.
This year marks 11 years Ms Rossi has been an Australia Day ambassador.
The following are the community award winners from the Australia Day ceremony:
Citizen of the Year: Bob Strickland.
Community Event or Group of the Year: Can Assist Parkes.
The Can Assist Parkes branch is one of the largest in NSW with more than 60 active volunteers giving their time and skills tirelessly to support local community members dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
The group now runs its Court Street shop that opened in October 2021 and furniture sales at the Parkes Showground, and also engages with local businesses and groups.
The support provided is strictly confidential and covers medical, pharmaceutical, travel accommodation and practical support to all who seek the help of Can Assist during their cancer journey.
"Can Assist is locals supporting locals," the group's award citation read.
Cultural Award - Performance: Gracey Denham-Jones.
At only 20 years old, Gracey is a well known performer in the region and has written and sang a number of original songs, including one related to the floods.
She's also raised money for people affected by the floods during a recent performance at the Broadway Hotel.
A full story on Gracey coming soon.
Cultural Award - Literary: Rex and Heather Veal.
Rex and Heather have been tireless and generous contributors to literary pursuits throughout the Parkes Shire. They have openly shared countless literary pieces with the Parkes Writing Group Author-rised, as well as offering kind and understanding feedback and guidance to other members.
Most recently their hard work has culminated in the self-publication of the World War 2 diaries of Heather's father Les Lees from Bogan Gate.
A full story on Rex and Heather Veal's award win coming soon.
Cultural Award - Visual Arts: Parkes Community Arts.
Parkes Community Arts put together a wonderful, inviting, accessible and vibrant event with their exhibition Best In Show in October, which showcased incredible artworks from a wide variety of local artists, from professionals to those just beginning.
A great deal of work, care, volunteers and community engagement went into the event, which resulted in an amazing response of 400 entries.
Upon accepting the award co-chair Margot Jolly said they wouldn't have a Parkes Community Arts without the amazing volunteers involved.
Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award: Kerrie Peden.
Kerrie has had a long and illustrious career as a school teacher, spending 30 years of it in Parkes, mostly at Parkes Public School. She designed end-of-year concerts and plays which contributed to the school culture and expanding the experiences of students.
In recent years she's been instrumental in the establishment of the Parkes Community Choir and has been involved in several significant Indigenous projects.
A full story on Kerrie's award win coming soon.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
