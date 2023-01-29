While the Parkes Australia Day Committee noticed a drop in numbers for the national day this year, crowds still flocked to the numerous events held across the shire.
Committee president Tim Keith estimated about 50 people turned out for the early morning Australia Day walk, which ended in Cooke Park with a hearty breakfast cooked and served by the Parkes Action Club volunteers once again.
It was also perfect flying conditions for the Australia Day kites at Northparkes Oval that morning, with an estimated 150 people turning out for the activity. Not its biggest as well but the event has certainly grown in popularity.
The day in Parkes saw the official ceremony in Cooke Park from 10.30am, which included the presentation of community and the Parkes Shire Sport Awards, and there was some inflatable fun at the Parkes Aquatic Centre from 2pm.
Australia Day ended with the trots at the Parkes Showground and of course the popular yabby races. Here's some of the action we captured.
You can read the full story and see photos from the Australia Day community awards here.
You can read the full story and see photos from the Parkes Shire Sport Awards here.
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES:
There's plenty more where these came from - you can check out more of our photo galleries from events around the Parkes Shire in the multimedia section on our website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.