Parkes Champion-Post

Western women's representative side to work on defence after Newcastle trial falls through

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
January 26 2023 - 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western's Kiara Sullivan, Molly Hoswell and Nickita Kirby work to bring down a Bulldogs rival in their trial match. Defence is something Western will work on this Saturday. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

TURNING an outfit that can be "vicious" in defence into an outfit that can be consistent and one mind in defence - that is the aim of Western Women's Rugby League coach Andrew Pull.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.