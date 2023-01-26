TURNING an outfit that can be "vicious" in defence into an outfit that can be consistent and one mind in defence - that is the aim of Western Women's Rugby League coach Andrew Pull.
When a planned trial against Newcastle Knights' Tarsha Gale squad planned for this Saturday in Mudgee fell through, Pull was quick to instead organise a training session where he can work on his side's defensive patterns.
The January 14 trial his side played against Canterbury Bulldogs proved to him that his players can pull off some big hits and muscle up against quality opponents, but it also highlighted what improvements need to be made.
In particular, Pull knows his side has work to do on its defence.
"We're training on Saturday instead of trialling and that will be all about our defensive foundations," he said.
"So starting at the bottom, the Bulldogs trial was a lot of fun and good prep, but now it's time to really knuckle down.
"I know they [Bulldogs] were strong and powerful, we could always make four dominant tackles in a set, but sometimes we didn't make five.
"We need to work on, once we're dominating that tackle, when the rest of our line knows to retreat and set for the next play."
As the trial against the Bulldogs went on in sapping heat, Pull's side did learn in defence.
They trailed 7-1 at half-time, but only conceded four tries in the second half against a Bulldogs outfit which had devoted huge hours in pre-season training to fitness.
Western slowed down the Bulldogs' play the ball and as Pull's side got more minutes together, their communication in defence improved as well.
"I really want to work on our press defence and making that decision when to slide. That's something that the only way to do it is to rehearse, rehearse and just do scenarios at training," the coach said.
"So we'll be doing compress defence and knowing when to go at training on Saturday.
"Some clubs naturally compress and slide and some clubs actually just rush up - there's nothing wrong with that either. But we need to make a decision on what is going to be best for our side and that we're all doing the same thing, we're all buying into the same option."
Pull laughs that his players "are vicious at times" after watching a number of powerful Bulldogs crunched in tackles by his side. He knows he has certainly got a good foundation to build on.
Bulldogs coach Luke Goodwin was impressed with the work that Panorama Platypi centre Teagan Miller did in defence as well as the intent that Orange Vipers lock Kiara Sullivan and Castlereagh second rower Hayley Andrews showed.
As for Pull, he had special praise for Forbes prop Maggie Townsend. She brings not only her good form playing for the Goannas, but the experience of having played in the inaugural Australian Police women's side last year.
"Some of our girls certainly gave better than what they got [in defence], they really stood up," Pull said.
"We just didn't have the gym strength to do it the whole game against them.
"I knew some of our players were really good, but against the Bulldogs it made me see just how good they are, they're better than I thought.
"I still look at Maggie Townsend, she's been a good player for a long time and had rep honours, but the way she took it personal against the Bulldogs I just thought 'I didn't know how good you were, I knew you were good, but not how good you were'."
As the Western side continues to build towards its Country Championships opener - the date for that yet to be set - Pull is hoping to organise a trial against Riverina on February 12.
Another trial against Monaro at the end of March is being planned as well.
But for now, the focus will be on Saturday's training session at Wellington. While it's tipped to hit 38 degrees, the heat won't lessen Pull's enthusiasm.
"I know it can be hot, but it's exciting this time of year because you know that you're a rep team," he said.
"Everything is good, we're just rolling up our sleeves and getting stuck into training."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.