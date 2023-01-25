Be careful online: Police warn after reports of people's photos allegedly used against them for money

A number of investigations are underway with Parkes Police, involving shoplifting, assault and extortion.
Police are investigating a shoplifting offence that occurred on Sunday where a male was identified stealing an item from a retail store in Clarinda Street.
Meanwhile a 27-year-old male was charged with assault at a licensed premises which also occurred on Sunday.
Police are investigating an assault that occurred at the Parkes Skatepark last Friday where a young person was identified assaulting another young person.
"We have also received several reports over the last month of extortion-type offences," Officer in Charge at Parkes Police Station Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said.
He said victims are receiving and accepting "friend" requests on social media applications from random people.
"Conversations then occur and the newly acquired friend asks for intimate photographs from the victim," Chief Inspector Rayner said.
"On several occasions as reported to police photographs have been provided, followed by a demand for money to be transferred to specified accounts with an accompanying threat that if the money is not transferred, the intimate photographs will be distributed on social media."
A number of these incidents are under investigation, he said.
Police would like to warn the community to be careful in accepting any unknown or unexpected "friend" requests and to use good judgement in what images and/or information is shared.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.