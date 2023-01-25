Be careful online: Police warn after reports of people's photos allegedly used against them for money

Parkes Champion-Post
Crime

Parkes Police investigating several reports of extortion involving people's intimate photos allegedly used against them for money

By Newsroom
Updated January 25 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 8:27pm
A number of investigations are underway with Parkes Police, involving shoplifting, assault and extortion.

