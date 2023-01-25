As we celebrate Australia Day and school holidays are coming to an end for thousands of students, drivers are being reminded that double demerit points will be in force for five days.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that double demerit points would be in force until Sunday (inclusive) for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.
"As Friday, January 27 is a gazetted school day, school zones will be in operation. Drivers are reminded that additional penalties can apply for certain offences committed in school zones," she said.
"Since their introduction in 1997, double demerit points have proven to be a successful deterrent to unsafe driving behaviours and reducing the road toll on holiday periods when the roads are at their busiest. There's been a 30 per cent reduction in casualty crashes that are directly attributable to double demerits.
"Please drive safely and take extra care on the roads this holiday period. Driving over the speed limit to save a couple of minutes, pushing on driving when you are tired, answering or looking at your mobile phone whilst behind the wheel and driving after a few drinks, isn't worth the risk of not arriving at all."
Key double demerit points that are in force are:
