Parkes Champion-Post

Double demerits for all driving offences in force around this Australia Day holiday

By Newsroom
January 26 2023 - 9:19am
Double demerit points are in force until Sunday (inclusive) for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences around this Australia Day holiday. Picture supplied

As we celebrate Australia Day and school holidays are coming to an end for thousands of students, drivers are being reminded that double demerit points will be in force for five days.

