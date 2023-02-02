Christmas Day was perfect. Three friends joined us at home for a feast of prawns and salads, followed by a cherry and blackberry pavlova, with lots of good talk and laughter, and even the jokes in the bon bons were fresh and clever.
Prior to Christmas Day were several parties - Parkes really is a great party town - three of which were a little different from usual.
In the Southern Cross Village some 30 residents got together at The Hub, a large covered outdoor area, for a Christmas barbecue. Our main course finished, we heard the tinkle of bells and, to our surprise, Mrs Claus appeared. She was pushing a wheelbarrow full of gifts and it seemed we had all been very good as there was a present for everyone.
The Que Club's Social Committee prepared a fantastic lunch at Wendy Neville's beautiful home, but this year, instead of buying gifts, we each donated banknotes which were placed on a special Christmas tree.
A very tidy sum was collected with the money collected to help the residents of Eugowra after their terrible flood.
The club also received a present as we welcomed a new member, Lisa Flowers, on the day. It was a wonderful day and a wonderful party.
At my book group party, we also self-catered and again the food was delicious.
We sat on Beryl Twardy's back verandah with a magnificent view over homes and gardens, full of colour, and across to the airport and beyond which recently had looked like an inland sea. This party was different as we began with talking about our last book for the year.
Being a group of people of different ages and backgrounds our discussions are always interesting and thought provoking, certainly a different way to start a party.
So now, back to the future. With Christmas celebrations over we looked forward to a little R&R, then New Year celebrations and Elvis, but:
On Boxing Day we learned that one of our guests had Covid so we went into quarantine. We had negative RATS on Wednesday but on Friday my husband was positive. That night our TV player/recorder gave up the ghost and on Saturday morning the electric jug was kaput.
But that's not all folks! On Sunday the TV went crazy. We were watching it when it suddenly switched itself over to Channel 6 and the volume shot up to maximum, and we were unable to do anything about it, and then I did a positive Covid test.
So good friends I wish you all a very much healthier and happy New Year, and enjoy every good moment for, as you can see you just never know what's around the corner.
