Members of the Parkes RSL Sub Branch and their families, including the Parkes Women's Auxiliary and members from the former Peak Hill RSL Sub Branch, came together in December to celebrate the end of the year.
While the Women's Auxiliary enjoyed each other's company on November 26 at the Parkes Services Club, the sub branch hosted its Christmas party upstairs at the club on December 10.
More than 60 guests attended the luncheon.
The sub branch also took the opportunity to run a raffle at the Christmas party, which the prize included one of president Keith Woodlands' box of cherries he collects from Young to raise money for worthy causes.
This year he's been raising money for flood victims. That's too where the sub branch chose to send their money from the raffle.
$444 was raised and will go to sub branch members affected by the floods in Eugowra.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
