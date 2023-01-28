Parkes Champion-Post
Jockey Clayton Gallagher star of Parkes Australia Day Races with four wins in a row

By Colin Hodges
Updated January 28 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:25pm
Leading jockey Clayton Gallagher starred with four successive winners at Parkes on Saturday including Island Press in the feature event, the 1400 metres Parkes Services Club Summer Cup.

