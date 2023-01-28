Leading jockey Clayton Gallagher starred with four successive winners at Parkes on Saturday including Island Press in the feature event, the 1400 metres Parkes Services Club Summer Cup.
Given a charmed run behind the leader Vital Verse by Gallagher, the Dean Mirfin, Bathurst trained Island Press ($3.50 to $2.80 favourite) hit the lead in the straight and scored by a half length from Petain (Tony Cavallo, $7) with Vital Verse(Jake Pracey-Holmes, $3) holding on for third.
This completed a good week for trainer Dean Mirfin who won the Cowra Japan Cup at Orange last Sunday with Whatsin.
The winning spree at Parkes for Clayton Gallagher started with the Brett Robb, Dubbo trained last start Gilgandra winner Hardly The End in the 1000 metres Bob Skinner Painting And Decorating Benchmark 58 Handicap.
In front from the outset, Hardly The End ($2.25 fav.) shot away in the straight for an almost five lengths win over Mighty Minnie (Will Stanley, $4) and Japingka (James Rogers, $21).
From the Karen Lunn stable at Dubbo, the heavily backed Accidental Mai Tai ($4.20 to $2.90 fav.) with Clayton Gallagher aboard then won the 1200 metres D'Aquinos Grand Hotel Bottle Shop Maiden Handicap when coming from behind the leaders to beat Speudosa (Richard Bensley, $8.50) and Nymagee (Michael Heagney, $6.50).
Bringing up the fourth straight winner for Clayton Gallagher, the Connie Greig, Dubbo trained Linden Tree ($2.80 fav.) powered home from near the back of the field to beat Noble Privilege (Serg Lisnyy, $41) and Sizzling Star (Andrew Banks, $7.50) in the 1400 metres Parkes Services Club Class 2 Handicap.
READ MORE:
Lightly raced 8yo gelding Listen To The Band made it 3 wins from the last 4 starts for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm when taking out the 1000 metres Hankook Tyres Benchmark 58 Handicap.
Leading throughout, Listen To The Band (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $1.35 fav.) was not seriously threatened when beating Keep On Going (Clayton Gallagher, $5.50) and Stone (Hollie Hull, $20).
Trained at Cowra by Kathryn Cahill for herself and her mother Margaret Cahill, Shylock at the second run back from a spell staged a good performance to win the 1600 metres Telescope Tyres & Batteries Country Boosted $30,000 Telescope Tyres & Batteries Benchmark 58 Handicap.
A good front running ride by Michael Heagney saw Shylock ($20) round the home turn with a good break before going strongly to the line for a convincing win over Harley Fat Boy (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $8.50) and Cranky Creed (Ken Dunbar, $18).
Will Stanley, the very promising Orange based apprentice, again impressed when winning the 1600 metres Parkes Farm Centre Country Boosted Maiden Plate on the Luke Pepper, Scone trained Espadrille.
From midfield, Espadrille ($9) finished best to account for Searchlight (Zara Lewis, $31) and King Qin (Serg Lisnyy, $21).
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.