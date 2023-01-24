The nominees for the 2023 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards have been announced ahead of the community celebrations on Thursday.
The annual awards celebrate and acknowledge community, sporting, environmental and cultural contributions at a local level.
"Each year we have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of our region's finest - those who lead by example in a variety of fields of endeavour for the benefit our community," Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM said.
"Congratulations to all those nominated for these prestigious awards. I invite the community to join the celebrations in each of the townships on January 26."
The awards are administered through a nomination program, with local selection committees determining the winning recipient of each category.
Each nominee will be presented with a certificate at their respective community celebrations. The nominees for the Parkes Shire are as follows:
Citizen of the Year nominees: Dooley Thomson, Peter McIntyre, Daniel Wright and Robert Strickland.
Trent "Dooley" Thomson has been described as a Parkes Shire treasure who supports many community causes and is well known for his iconic support of the Parkes Elvis Festival.
Following the November 2022 flood event, Dooley rallied more than local 60 helpers to spring in to action to help Parkes and Eugowra residents when their homes were inundated. He put his own business needs aside to help the community in one of its darkest moments. He also supplied his own trucks and equipment to help with the clean-up.
Dooley was nominated twice this year for his efforts helping people after the floods.
Peter McIntyre is a very unassuming man who has given most of his life to serving his town. Parkes should be very proud of his timeless efforts and devotion in serving others.
Peter has spent 55 years teaching adults and children to swim, and is a life member of the Parkes PA&H association, Parkes Antique Motor Club and Australian Driving Society. He's been awarded the 25 years' long service medal with Copper Ridge Bush Fire Brigade and over 40 years with the Parkes Horse and Pony Club.
Daniel Wright has spent 15 years serving the Parkes region as a paramedic. Dan has also played for the Parkes Boars, and has coached and been president of the Junior Parkes Boars.
Dan was instrumental the establishment of Safe Haven, which provides a safe space and counselling to help prevent youth suicide.
Robert Strickland has always been involved in community groups since moving from Trundle to Parkes. He doesn't just join a group and sit back; he throws himself into them enthusiastically and wholeheartedly.
Bob has been involved in Police Citizens Club, Parkes Centenary Committee, Care Flight, Southern Cross Village, Parkes Community Choir and most recently Parkes CanAssist Garage Sale, who raise much needed funds CanAssist Parkes to support the people of Parkes Shire who have cancer. Bob has worked with CanAssist for over 10 years, even though he now faces his own challenges, he plans to go out working for CanAssist.
Community Event or Group of the Year nominees: CanAssist Parkes, Parkes Community Arts, Dooley's Cleanup Crew and Parkes Antique Motor Club.
Cultural Award - Performance: Gracey Denham-Jones.
Cultural Award - Literary: Rex and Heather Veal.
Cultural Award - Visual Arts: Parkes Community Arts, Parkes Rotary Club and Ian Freestone.
Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award: Kerrie Peden.
Bogan Gate Flag Raiser - Chloe Thomas.
Service to the Bogan Gate Community Award - Graham Davis.
Service to the Bogan Gate Community Award - Ron Pierpoint.
Nominees for Citizen of the Year: Colin Wheeler, Trundle SES, Tracey Farrar and Sam Wu.
Nominees for Trundle Sportsperson/s of the Year:
