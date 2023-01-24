Parkes Champion-Post
2023 Parkes Shire Australia Day award nominees have been announced

By Newsroom
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 7:00am
Dooley Thomson, Peter McIntyre, Daniel Wright and Robert Strickland have been nominated for the most prestigious award on Australia Day, the Parkes Shire Citizen of the Year.

The nominees for the 2023 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards have been announced ahead of the community celebrations on Thursday.

