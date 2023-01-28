The good form of Bruce Orr was on display again as he led for Nathan Reynolds against Tom Furey and Col Mudie in a very tightly fought pairs game. The scores were locked at just 10 shots each after 16 ends. Bruce and the mercurial Nathan jagged a 6 on the 17th end to open up a handy lead, easing the pressure and were good enough to close out the game, winning 19 shots to 13.