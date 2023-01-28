Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes bowlers met with some struggles on the greens during their latest games

By Contributed
Updated January 28 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jan Griffith in action on the greens last weekend. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes bowls

Championship bowls

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.