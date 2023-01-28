Championship bowls
Mixed Pairs
A mixed pairs match last week was surprisingly one-sided, as Lea and Bruce Orr easily accounted for Maureen and Col Miller in a dominant display, winning 22 shots to 7.
Social bowls
Thursday
Twenty two bowlers played a game of triples and four games of social pairs on Thursday on the top green in a pleasant conditions.
Mal Porter, Bob Freeman and Ian Simpson led from the first end and finished 4 shots in front of Mike Valentine, Col Woods and Col Mudie, winning 20 shots to 16 over 20 ends.
Currently in a purple patch of form, Bruce Orr skipped for Ray Jones against John Corcoran and Tony Riordan and won by 9 shots. John and Tony were struggling early, losing 8 consecutive ends in the first half of the game. They did however win 6 of the last 10 ends to make their scorecard a bit respectable, despite losing 12 shots to 21 to Bruce and Ray.
The game of the day saw Col Miller lead for Gary McPhee against club stalwarts Rob Irving and Col Hayward. Col and Gary were in front by 5 shots at the halfway mark and looked to have the measure of their opponents.
Rob and Col Hayward kicked into gear, drawing the scores level at 13 shots each on the 16th end, then led by 1 shot with an end to play. Miller and McPhee picked up a 2 on the last end, to win the game by 1 shot, 17 shots to 16.
Dazzling Darryl McKellar and Mark Dwyer were behind by 3 shots after the 18th end against Tom Furey and Eddie McPhee, and until that point had not been in front on the scorecard. Darryl and Mark capitalised on a couple of rare loose bowls from Tom and 'Jayco' McPhee, picking up 9 shots over the remaining 3 ends, to win 18 shots to 12 in a remarkable scoring turn-around.
Al Affleck and Rob Tinker enjoyed a hard win over Jim Blake and Steve Ryan, winning 21 shots to 18. Al and Tink lost 7 consecutive ends in the second half of the game, but were able to outlast big Jim and 'Rhino' Ryan, to hang on and win by 3 shots.
Saturday
Thirty keen Bowlers filled the top green enjoying coolish cloudy condition to play one triples game and 6 social pairs games.
The self-arranged showpiece 2- bowl, 25 ends game of triples featuring some of the club's biggest names was a fizzer in the end, even with the scores being 12 all on the 13th end.
Brian Townsend, Mark Dwyer and Dave Reilly only had 1 more entry on their side of the scorecard after the 13th end, as they were marooned on 13 shots. Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame showed their class to dominate the 2nd half of the game, winning by 32 shots to 13.
Mal Porter and Liz Byrne were too consistent for John Niddrie and Tony Riordan winning by 28 shots to 18.
Noel Johnstone and Marty Tighe were fairly rusty in the first few ends against the master Rob Irving and the hobbling John Carr. The final winning margin of just 1 shot in favour of Noel and Marty was a fair reflection of the standard of Bowls and closeness of the scores throughout the game.
Jim Blake and President Col Miller enjoyed a big winning margin of 15 shots over Mike Valentine and Col Hayward. Jim and Col led by just 4 shots after the 11th end, but they scored 6 shots on the 15th end, extinguishing any remaining challenging spark and hope from Mike and Col of making up the difference in scores.
Col Woods and Rhona Went tried very hard to match Ray Jones and Mick Simpson in a game in which Ray and Mick played very good consistent tight bowls in the head, and in the end were too strong for Col and Rhona, with Ray and Mick cruising to a 27 shots to 10 win.
Maureen Miller and Steve Ryan had a competitive tussle against Jo Simpson and John Wright in a game in which the scores were even at 7 shots each after 8 ends. Jo and John won 8 of the remaining 12 ends, easing away to a comfortable victory, winning 18 shots to 11.
The good form of Bruce Orr was on display again as he led for Nathan Reynolds against Tom Furey and Col Mudie in a very tightly fought pairs game. The scores were locked at just 10 shots each after 16 ends. Bruce and the mercurial Nathan jagged a 6 on the 17th end to open up a handy lead, easing the pressure and were good enough to close out the game, winning 19 shots to 13.
On Wednesday 18th January we had Social Bowls. Winners were Graham Thomson and Jake Brown winning 17+9. Runners-up were Alan Affleck and Aaron Thorne winning 16+13. Marble 19 came out and the Margins were 5, 9 & 13. The Jackpot next week is $220.00.
On Thursday 19th January we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were Don't Be Shorts, Unbelievable's, Swingin' T*ts and Outhouses'.
On Saturday 21st January we had Social Bowls. Winners were Greg Howlett, Tony Latter and George Greenhalgh winning 17+14. Runner-up were Chris Dunn and Geoff Leonard winning 17+8.
Championships
In the Major Pairs Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin defeated Jake Brown and Benny McNaughton and in the Minor Pairs Phil Barnard and Blake Strudwick defeated John Chew and Shane Hodge. Please get your championship games organised.
This week we have Australia Day Bowls on Thursday 26th January at 10am proudly sponsored by Chris Dunn, only a few spots left so get your teams in and the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs at 6pm. On Saturday 28th January we have Social Bowls at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times and everyone is welcome.
In the Club on Friday 27th January we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($100.00), Joker Draw ($2,000.00) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving their amazing meals.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Murphy came to bowls on Tuesday! This visit, he shadowed 'yours truly' for the morning! If anything could go wrong for me, it did!
Thankfully, BF of Ground Control didn't get it wrong today! Thanks to you, and to all the willing helpers who have top-dressed both greens during the summer break, getting them in tip-top order for 2023!
Back to Murphy's Law! Liz Byrne took the burden and carried Lea Orr through to a win over the timeless Frances Charlton, paired up with Marja Iffland on Rink 9.
No raffle that day, but Liz thought she was in the money anyway when claiming one unnamed lady's wallet! Said "lady" then proceeded to leave her handbag unattended for the rest of the morning! Lucky we're in Parkes!
How fantastic was it to welcome Kim Evans back to the green? 'Twas heartwarming to see you enjoy a few ends, Kim, but that sister of yours and her team put paid to any plans you had of returning a champion!
Jan McPhee/Lorraine Baker/Maureen Miller began well fresh and tallied up an unassailable lead on Rink 11 against Kim/Elaine Miller/Rhona Went.
Social game #3 on Rink 10 also had a hint of "Murphy". Julie Green/Valmai Westcott/Chris Curteis couldn't buy a trick versus Laurie Keane/Flo Riseborough/Carol Reed. The luck just didn't come your way, despite some good bowling!
Gwenda Carty and Betsy Johnstone had a sneaky practice over on the far side, preparing for their first competition day. A few touches on the jack too, I saw!
This Thursday, there's an Australia Day Bowls Day at our club, one way to spend the idle hours.
Nominations are open for the District Singles, to be played at our club on February 15/16/17. Consider nominating, a good opportunity for some high-class match practice.
Looks like similar warm conditions for our favourite sport next Tuesday, January 31. Please come and join us!
To play on Tuesday, call the club, 6862 1446, between 8.30am-9am, with play to begin at the earlier time of 9.30am.
Milk and Mats social roster: Eileen Bradley.
