Believed to be NSW's oldest RSL Sub Branch, the Peak Hill RSL Sub Branch has sadly been forced to fold.
But thanks to the kindness and support of the Parkes RSL Sub Branch, Peak Hill members have been taken under their wings.
They will now become a chapter of Parkes so they can continue to gather and support one another and their fellow veterans and service people.
Member Barbara Dunn said the sub branch's closure, caused by a lack of numbers, was an absolute tragedy.
"But we're very grateful to the Parkes RSL Sub Branch for taking us in," she said.
"We had the oldest sub branch in NSW, it was 103 years old.
"Our oldest serving member is also Bruce Allen who is aged well into his 90s."
The Peak Hill members were invited and welcomed to the Parkes RSL Sub Branch at the Parkes sub branch's Christmas party on December 10 at the Parkes Services Club, which saw more than 60 people in attendance.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
