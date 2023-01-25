They may not have the keys yet and the official opening is still to come, but after 30 years of dreaming and 15 years playing and training elsewhere, the Parkes Boars have their home.
The rugby union club is about to enter a new age now that the upgrades at Spicer Oval, which includes a new clubhouse with an undercover grandstand, are complete.
It began with an old timber grandstand with changerooms at the back - that was eventually condemned and demolished, the Nock's family caravan for a canteen and no lighting, which rendered the ground useless in winter for training.
All of this moved the club to an over-utilised Northparkes Oval to act as their home ground for more than 15 years, sharing that with AFL, cricket, little athletics and junior sports.
Not the kind of situation you could imagine for the now three-time New Holland Cup premiers.
The Boars have never had a clubhouse and the pride and excitement was felt at Spicer Oval on Tuesday night during the club's first preseason training session.
"We're so excited about it, it's going to be great," Parkes Boars president Kevin Oliver said.
"I've been driving past it everyday waiting for the keys," he laughed.
"A few old boys have come back to have a run around in second grade this year now that we've got a home and somewhere to call our own."
The Spicer Oval project came to fruition when it was identified through Parkes Shire Council's Your Say Parkes online platform as one of the greatest needs for the town two years ago, making the shortlist to receive a share of almost $3 million in infrastructure grants from the state government.
$1.6 million for new and improved facilities and amenities were announced for Spicer Oval in January 2021 and construction began that October.
Oliver said Boars life member and the club's representative on the Parkes Sports Council Allan Ryan had a really big impact on the entire project.
Ryan was a crucial cog in getting the project off the ground, advocating for years for the oval's upgrades, which its lack of was very obvious.
After the funding was announced, he helped to contribute to its progress by travelling around the region to look at other clubhouse designs for inspiration, such as those at Grenfell and the Bathurst Bulldogs.
They took the best parts from multiple designs and combined them, tweaking it to best suit them and other sports that will be using the facility like cricket and junior sports.
"The idea was to make it as user-friendly as possible, for us and for our juniors and other sports there but also for women, and still be under budget," Ryan said.
They also wanted a function room as large as possible and, perhaps its biggest drawcard, undercover seating to make the facility weather friendly, providing shelter when there never was any during inclement weather.
The clubhouse is also divided into sections, with changerooms and amenities separate from the main body of the building, allowing for different levels of access for those who will need it.
It's a very open plan and raised, allowing for spectator viewing from several locations - "even the ladies in the canteen can watch the game, it's tremendous," Ryan said.
"The grandstand is also only about five metres from the field so people will be able to hear everything on field so it'll be quite interactive, I think that's good."
The bar in the new clubhouse too has a piece of timber from the original grandstand at the oval.
"We saw what worked and what didn't work... It was a very good process," Ryan said of working with Parkes Shire Council and others involved.
"It all came about when Spicer was identified in the council survey... That was fantastic as it made way for us to be able to bid for it."
With the final result now before their eyes, Oliver and Ryan couldn't be happier and more grateful to all involved, from those who dreamt for this day for 30 years to fellow sporting clubs making space for them at other locations to council's support.
"This wouldn't have happened without Ken Keith's support," Ryan said.
"I can't wait to show people.
"The facility is as good as any in the Central West... The dollar value is the best there is.
"We're extremely grateful to council who helped throughout the entire process, with the architectural designs and the grants, while it was on our behalf, they did the lion's share of it.
"And we're very grateful for Aussie Rules [for having us at Northparkes Oval], there was never any whingeing or real problems."
Both Ryan and Oliver wanted to thank previous club committees who have helped them reach this point and club members, past and present, for their ongoing support. And to the Parkes community for their support of rugby and their fundraisers.
Oliver added a big thank you to Ryan for all his efforts.
The 2023 draw is still to be released but Oliver said it will be any day now.
It's still early days but he said overall their numbers are looking good, with the club fielding players in first grade, second grade and open women. Junior Boars are also training at the grounds.
"We encourage anyone who has or hasn't played before to come down," Oliver said.
The Boars are training every Tuesday from 6.30pm and once touch football finishes for the season in March, they'll go to Thursdays as well.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.