The Parkes Rotary Club has held another successful Cubby House Raffle at the end of 2022 and they're thrilled to announce its latest winners.
The major prize, the cubby house, was won by Joanne Cole of Parkes.
Selinda Hocking of Parkes won the $100 voucher from AA Blatch and Monique Quinn of Parkes won $50 voucher from Bushman's Motel.
And Margaret Hoey of Parkes took home five $10 vouchers from Parkes Coffee Pot.
Parkes Rotary's Cubby House Raffle has been running since 2005.
The funds raised from this latest raffle were used to purchase shelter boxes for victims after a disaster to live in.
Funds were also given to local charities to go towards their activities in the Parkes Shire.
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.