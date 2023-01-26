Parkes Champion-Post
Back to school means focus on children's safety around schools says Parkes road safety officer

By Newsroom
January 27 2023 - 6:30am
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan shire councils Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor is reminding drivers to slow down, pay extra attention and be patient when schools resume from January 30. Picture supplied

The new school year is set to resume for thousands of students next week and Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan shire councils are reminding drivers and parents about children's safety around schools.

