He's become a familiar face of Northparkes Mines in the Parkes community and after an exceptional career spanning 29 years, Rob Cunningham has hung up his hard hat.
The manager of mining - underground and surface and statutory ticket holder, announced his retirement in January this year.
Rob started at Northparkes on January 27, 1994 as an ore processing operator, among the original intake of workers.
During his significant 29 years, he has held a number of operational and management roles, including: Underground team leader, underground superintendent, open cut superintendent, open cut manager, tunnel boring systems and major projects manager, health, safety, environment and farms manager, underground mining manager and operations manager.
During Rob's time at Northparkes, which reads much like the timeline of the site itself, he has seen how the mine has grown and played an instrumental role in the development and success of its operations.
Rob has modelled passion and commitment for Zero Harm Operations, managing director Jianjun Tian saying he's made an incredibly noteworthy contribution to their operation and the mining industry.
One of the biggest impacts and hardest days on the job was when he was onsite as underground team leader the day the deadly air blast disaster occurred at Northparkes on November 24, 1999, killing four men.
He said during the 20th anniversary commemorations of the tragedy that this black day in their history reshaped the way they approached safety, mine designs and critical control monitoring, and that he was "personally driven every day to prevent the past and be better tomorrow".
In 2018, Rob was awarded the NSW Minerals Council 'Outstanding Contribution to NSW Mining', which is a prestigious award and highlights his accomplished career.
"I am lucky to have held so many great roles at one mining business, all backed by the support of my beautiful wife and two great kids," Rob said, reflecting on his time at Northparkes.
"I am also grateful to achieve all that I have in my mining career in my hometown - the place where I was born and in a community that I love."
Mr Tian congratulated Rob on his many achievements and thanked him for his countless contributions to Northparkes.
"I would also like to extend my best wishes and gratitude towards Rob's family for their support throughout the years," he said.
"As Rob moves into retirement, we wish him and his family all the best for the next chapter of life."
