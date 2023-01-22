Parkes Champion-Post

Joe Davies wins veterans 18-hole stableford, Parkes wins event with a score of 220 points

By John Dwyer
January 23 2023 - 10:32am
Davies takes it up a notch in veterans event as Parkes claims teams title

Parkes' Joe Davies made amends for his runner-up prize in the twin-towns veterans golf competition the previous week when he won last week's event with an 18-hole stableford score of 38 points.

