Davies takes it up a notch in veterans event as Parkes claims teams title

Parkes' Joe Davies made amends for his runner-up prize in the twin-towns veterans golf competition the previous week when he won last week's event with an 18-hole stableford score of 38 points.
Played on his home course, it was not easy going for Davies as he won the day on a count-back from three other players - Steve Edwards from Forbes and the Parkes pair of Ian Hendry and Michael Lynch - with Edwards getting the nod for second in another count-back.
Thirty-three players faced the starter - 16 from Parkes and 17 from Forbes, with Parkes also winning the teams event with a score 220 points to the opposition's 209 points.
The honours were shared for the nearest-to-pins with Parkes' Ian Phipps winning the A grade on the fourth hole and David Harwood B grade on the 11th.
For Forbes Barry Parker and Steve Edwards won the A (11th hole) and B grade (4th) respectively.
The ball sweep went to 35 points with the winners as follows: 38 - Ian Hendry and Michael Lynch (P); 37 - Tony Hendry (P); 36 - Ian Phipps (P) and Jeff Haley (F); 35 - Peter Bristol and Patsy Christie (P) and GaryPymont (F).
