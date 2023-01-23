Parkes Champion-Post
Explainer

2023 NSW Election: Orange electorate candidates

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left to right) Nationals MLC Scott Barrett, Labor Heather Dunn, Independent Phil Donato, Nationals Tony Mileto, and Nationals MLC Sam Farraway.

With this year's state election fast approaching, our region's journalists have compiled an up-to-date list of all confirmed Orange electorate candidates - and everything you need to know.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.