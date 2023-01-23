Parkes Champion-Post

John Quin wins the Isobel Orange Trophy at Parkes Bridge Club's annual presentation

By Tim Baker
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:09pm, first published January 23 2023 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daughter of Isobel Orange Adele Hawke and Peter Deardon presented John Quin the Isobel Orange Trophy at the Parkes Bridge Club's annual presentation. Picture supplied

The Parkes Bridge Club began playing for 2023, on Monday, January 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.