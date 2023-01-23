The Parkes Bridge Club began playing for 2023, on Monday, January 9.
We play Monday nights starting at 6.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 1pm. New players and visitors are welcome. People wanting to learn should contact Kevin Robinson, 0428 623 293, we have lessons available.
It is a very relaxed atmosphere. We meet at the Lutheran Church Hall, Currajong Street.
We had our annual presentation and Christmas party on December 15. John Quin won the Isobel Orange Trophy which was presented by Isobel's daughter Adele.
The Novice Pairs Award was presented by Helen McQuie to Gai and Tim Baker.
The Rising Star Award, was presented by Jenny Freeman to Tim Baker.
Joan Reilly was presented with the Sylvia Pearce Trophy.
Barbara Hughes won the monthly medal for the most points earned for the month of December.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.