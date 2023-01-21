Parkes Champion-Post

18-year-old and 16-year-old males charged with string of offences after break-ins in Trundle and Condobolin

By Newsroom
January 21 2023 - 7:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Police Station. File picture

Two teenagers have been charged over alleged break and enters to the west of Parkes earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.