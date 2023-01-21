Two teenagers have been charged over alleged break and enters to the west of Parkes earlier this month.
Officers from the Central West Police District commenced an investigation following reports of break-ins at a home in William Street in Condobolin and a convenience store in Forbes Street, Trundle, between 3am and 4am on January 4.
It will be alleged that a Nissan Dualis SUV, a mobile phone, smart watch, cigarettes, and bottled drinks were stolen from the properties.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested an 18-year-old man in Condobolin on January 12. He was charged and remains before the courts.
Following further queries, a 16-year-old boy was arrested at a home in Molong Street, Condobolin, about 12pm on January 20.
He was taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with 11 offences, including:
The boy was refused bail and appear at a Children's Court on January 21.
Investigations are continuing.
