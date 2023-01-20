Get busking, get noticed. That's the message from the organisers of the Peak Hill Regional Finals of the Australian National Busking Championships (ANBC).
The championships are an Australia-wide, unique music festival and competition that celebrates the rich diversity of Australian music culture.
Throughout the year, regional finals are held in towns all over the country culminating in the National Grand Final which is held in Cooma on the first weekend of November each year.
The little town of Peak Hill, in the Parkes Shire, is proud to be part of this amazing Australia-wide festival, says one of its organisers Betty Zdan.
Peak Hill joined the ever-growing network of ANBC busking competitions in 2017.
The event is back after being interrupted by Covid for three years, returning on March 18 and Betty said they are on the look out for new talent to become their 'rising stars'.
"Peak Hill has assisted the launching platform for many aspiring artists like Felicity Dowd, Aden Gudgeon, Lily Morgillo, Anabelle Van Wyk, Hannah Dunn, Zayden Berger, to name a few," she said.
"Think you can do our region proud? We want to hear from you."
Thousands of dollars in cash prizes will be up for grabs at the Peak Hill Regional Finals.
Those interested in entering can contact Betty on 0407 072 813. You can also find out more at this website - www.peakhill.nsw.au.
"Leave your details to get noticed, get busking," Betty said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
