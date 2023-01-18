Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Shire Sports Awards 2022 nominees revealed, ceremony on Australia Day

By Newsroom
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:49pm
Some of Parkes' top performing athletes who have been nominated, top - Henry Kross, Toby Collins, Harry Yelland, Denise Gersbach; above - Mariah Williams, Blake Price, Ben Ryan and Meghan Kempson.

From international, national and state stars to local mentors influencing the next generation and volunteers supporting the club they love - the Parkes Shire's outstanding athletes, coaches, managers and administrators will be celebrated once again on Australia Day at the annual Parkes Shire Sports Awards.

