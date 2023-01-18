From international, national and state stars to local mentors influencing the next generation and volunteers supporting the club they love - the Parkes Shire's outstanding athletes, coaches, managers and administrators will be celebrated once again on Australia Day at the annual Parkes Shire Sports Awards.
The sport awards take place during the Australia Day community celebrations and ceremony in Cooke Park, following the civil awards.
The nominees have been announced and revealed below:
Khan Jackson (all rounder), Harry Yelland (cricket, tennis, hockey), Blake Price (swimming), Maddison Spence (cricket).
The purpose of the $2000 bursary is to perpetuate the memory of the late Mr Ron Harrison, who died in February 1985, for his contribution to the community of Parkes and district, particularly in the development of sport
It provides financial assistance to sportspersons of the Parkes Shire, particularly those at junior levels, who demonstrate the need for this assistance to further develop their career.
The recipient/recipients will be announced at the January 26 ceremony.
Mariah Williams (hockey), Victoria Simpson (wheelchair basketball).
Toby Morgan (athletics), Maddison Spence (cricket), Harry Yelland (cricket), Toby Collins (hockey), Khan Jackson (all rounder), Joselyn Folau (rugby union), Henry Kross (squash), Sam Westcott (hockey), Blake Price (swimming).
Parkes Panthers Central West AFL, Parkes U18 Boys Hockey Team, Parkes Hockey U15 Boys, Parkes East Public School Boys Hockey Team, Parkes East Public School Boys Hockey Team, Parkes Marist Rugby League Under 12s Teams, Parkes Marist League Tag U17s Girls, Parkes Boars First Grade Rugby Union Team, Parkes Public School Tennis Team, Parkes High School CHS Wales Cup Hockey Team.
Parkes Women's Masters Hockey, Denise Gersbach (hockey), Maureen Massey (hockey), Graeme Thompson (hockey).
Greg Phillips (rugby league).
Meghan Kempson (soccer), Mitchell Stubberfield (AFL), Jason O'Bryan (rugby league), Luke Clarke (rugby league), Ben Ryan (rugby union).
Jay Kross (squash).
Ron Hetherington (AFL), Greg Phillips (rugby league), Allan Ryan (rugby union).
IN OTHER SPORT NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.