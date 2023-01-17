The Marramarra Youth Summer Sessions at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre are well underway and there's still some more exciting workshops to come.
With the very well attended workshops on resin pouring and Bali Batik ink techniques in flag making - held in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio - completed, there's comedy workshops and a scavenger hunt still to come.
Parkes Shire Council was successful in receiving a $12,600 grant for school holiday activities for youth aged 12-24 in the shire under the NSW Government Holiday Break Program, funded by the Office for Regional Youth.
The program provides young people with opportunities to connect, socialise and have fun during the school holidays by delivering a range of free and subsidised activities across regional NSW.
Youth have the opportunity to learn about stand-up comedy and develop their own routine with Aussie comedian Anthony Lamond on January 20 and 21, 10am to 5pm.
Afterwards participants will be able to perform their routine to a live audience of friends and family at the Little Theatre.
Then on January 24, 10am until 2pm, youth can team up together to complete a photo scavenger hunt around the Parkes CBD, and enjoy some pizza afterwards.
Creative learning programs coordinator and Summer Sessions project manager Roxanne Gallacher said diversity in their offerings for youth is so important.
"Being able to access grant funding to deliver these sessions to the youth of Parkes is a privilege, and we are extremely grateful to the Office of Regional Youth for the opportunity to bring something different this year," she said.
Parkes Shire Councillor Jacob Cass applauded the Parkes Shire Library team for putting together the programs for youth.
"Holiday programs provide an opportunity for skill building outside the classroom and allow youth to build networks outside their usual social groups," he said.
"The funding provided by the Office of Regional Youth makes it possible to bring programs to our youth that would normally only be available in Dubbo or Orange. It's fantastic we can offer this right here in Parkes."
Bookings for each of the events are essential and are open at https://events.humanitix.com/tours/marramarra-youth-summer-sessions-2023.
