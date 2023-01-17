Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Unique and diverse youth workshops in Parkes thanks to Office for Regional Youth grant

By Newsroom
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:25pm, first published 11:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bali Batik flag workshop held in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio on January 10 and 17 were very well attended. Picture by Marramarra Makerspace Studio

The Marramarra Youth Summer Sessions at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre are well underway and there's still some more exciting workshops to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.