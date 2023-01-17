Parkes Champion-Post

Western Rams under 16s warm up for Andrew Johns Cup by taming Northern Tigers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
January 17 2023 - 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Hancock addresses his under 16 Western Rams on Sunday during their trial against the Northern Tigers. Picture by SM Photography

WHEN the going gets tough, the Rams get going.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.