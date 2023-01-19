Championship bowls
An extra end was required to determine the winner of the 2 bowls, 25 ends minor Triples semi-final played on Wednesday in a great display of pressure bowls.
Col Miller, Mick and Jo Simpson held the biggest margin of the match of 4 shots after the 21st end, over Wilbur Harris, Nick Kelly and Dan Searl and were desperate to maintain the lead for the remaining 4 ends.
Team Harris won the next 2 ends to lead by 1 shot with 2 ends to play. Col Miller's team picked up a 3 on the 24th end to lead by 2 shots with 1 end to play, however Wilbur showed his class to score 2 shots and force the match into an extra end.
The extra end was a nailbiter, Team Harris had 1 bowl closest to the jack, and Col Miller with the last bowl of the match was unable to dislodge the shot bowl, as Wilbur, Nick and Dan held on to win by 1 shot.
Social bowls
Saturday
Rising temperatures did not deter the sixteen bowlers playing 4 games of social pairs on the top green last Saturday.
Bob Freeman and Col Hayward were behind by 7 shots at the halfway mark in their game against Noel Johnstone and Tony Riordan. The consistent Col and durable Bobby won 6 of the remaining 10 ends, even drawing level on the 18th end, but were just unable to get to the lead, losing the game 16 shots to 17.
Scoring 5 shots on the 9th end enabled Jim Blake and Steve Turner to not only enjoy a sledge or two, but to also take the lead in their game against Jo Simpson and Brian Townsend. Unfortunately for big Jim and his B-double partner, they didn't fire another shot against the consistent Jo and Brian. A one-sided scoring game, in which the mercy rule was applied, finished after the 18th end, as Brian and Jo won by 26 shots to 17.
Maureen Miller and Mick Simpson were too strong for Elaine Miller and Rob Irving winning by 20 shots to 13 in game shortened to 18 ends. Both teams each won 9 ends, however Maureen and Mick started too strongly, and the difference between the teams was Maureen and Mick scoring multiple shots on each end that they won.
The game with the biggest winning margin of 16 shots was played out between Ray Jones and Col Miller against Mike Valentine and John Wright. Ray and Col totally out-bowled Mike and John, enjoying a comfortable win in a game played in good spirit despite the one-sided score-line.
Time to dust off the bowls bag, ladies!
Social bowls start next Tuesday. The weather forecast is 28 degrees, with perhaps an afternoon storm! So come on down for a pleasant morning catch-up!
You are invited to Thomas Street for a swim, spa dip afterwards - BYO togs etc!
A few gals celebrate their birthdays in January - "happy days" to Gwenda, Ann, Hilda and Rosemary!
District Singles will be held at our club on 15/16/17 February. Nominations will open next week and close on February 2. Everyone is eligible!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, January 24, call the club, 6862 1446, at the earlier time of 8.30am, with play to begin at 9.30am.
Social roster (milk n mats!): Lorraine Baker.
On Wednesday, January 11 we had social bowls. Winners were Chris Dunn and Helen Clark winning 18+16. Runners-up were Alan Affleck and Alan Cameron winning 17+12.
Marble 24 came out and the Margins were 2, 7, 10, 12 and 16. The jackpot next week is $204.
On Thursday, January 12 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were Swampies, Services, Unbelievable's and Sewer Rats.
On Saturday, January 14 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Curteis, Wally Grant and Paul Lewin winning 15+7.
Runners-up were Alan Affleck, Ray Griffith and Mick Dunn winning 14+5.
Championships
In the Major Singles Phil Barnard defeated Shane Hodge and Lea Tanks defeated Pat Cooney.
In the Minor Singles Jake Brown defeated John Chew and Alan Cameron defeated Jakob Johnson.
In the Major Pairs Ray Griffith and Tony Bright defeated John Chew and Shane Hodge.
The Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs is on Thursday, January 19 at 6pm and social bowls on Saturday, January 21 at 1pm.
Coming up we have Australia Day Bowls on Thursday, January 26 starting at 10am proudly sponsored by Chris Dunn. This is a fours format, you can enter a team or as a single entry. Names in by 9.30am please.
In the club on Friday, January 20 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw, and joker draw ($1950).
Despite a bit of heat 29 veteran golfers from Parkes and Forbes gathered last Thursday for their weekly 18 holes competition over Parkes course.
That did not hinder the talents of Cath Kelly who handled the vibes from her fellow players like a champion to win with a creditable 41 points from fellow Parkes member Joe Davies who brought his Gold Coast holiday form home for the runner-up prize with 40 points.
Parkes players dominated the nearest-to-pins with Peter Boschman winning the A grade on the 15th hole and Richard Hamilton and Joe Davies taking the A and B grades respectively on the 11th. The encouragement award went to LVVGA president Peter Barnes from Forbes.
In the twin-towns shield Parkes with 17 players to select their best six scores from compiled 223 points to Forbes' (12 players) 217.
Ball sweep to 34 points: 38 Geoff Drane and Steve Edwards (F); 37 John Pearce (P); 36 Barry Parker (F), Nym Dziuba (P); 35 Ted Morgan (F), Rod Luyt (P); 34 Richard Hamilton and Ken Ryan (P).
Golf this week again in Parkes with tee-off around 9am or on arrival at the Parkes Golf Club on Thursday.
Last weekend saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at a different sort of standard targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 550 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Jeff Charlton 300 245 545.
Brian Drabsch 300 245 545.
John Davis 296 237 533.
FIELD RIFLES
John Smeaton 299 236 535.
John Maddison 298 227 525.
Walter Smeaton 271 195 466.
Ron Cunningham 287 for 25m only.
And one shot for practice only to make up his shoots for the yearly period which ends on 31/3/23.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 22/1/25 and it will be an animal target at both ranges.
PARKES SSAA SPORTING CLAYS
At last month's shoot 15 shooters attended the Deep Lead Range on the Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day with a number of events using 5 auto clay throwers.
Clinton Duffy 67, Brian Drabsch and Brett Dean 61 each, Matt Duffy and David Tanks 60 each, Ben Smith 56, Jimmy Day 48, Brian Donnelly 46, Damien Boehm 42, Joshua Bobeldyk and Chris Day 40 each, Brian Rickaby 37 for 50 only, Luke Turner 36, Robert Morley 26, David Wilson 26 for 50 only.
Our next shoot is at 1pm Saturday 21/1/23 on the Parkes Shotgun Range.
Parkes Services Squash Courts hosted the second Squash NSW State Camp over the weekend to more than 35 squash players.
Squash NSW reported that it was great to see players participating and moving through the pathway.
"It is always positive to see the improvement across the players over the two days," it said.
"Congratulations to camp MVPs Jess Reynolds and Ethan Middleton."
Parkes squash managers Judy and Jay Kross said they were exhausted!
"A two-day Silver Tournament, dinner function and games night, movie and pizza night, 20-plus campers at the courts and a pool party," they said.
"We capped off day 1 of the camp with a pool party at the Parkes Aquatic Centre. A massive thank you to Craig and Natalie Kelly for cooking the barbecue and helping out - and a huge thank you to Eric John Reynolds for donating the sausages and cooking."
