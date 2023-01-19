Scoring 5 shots on the 9th end enabled Jim Blake and Steve Turner to not only enjoy a sledge or two, but to also take the lead in their game against Jo Simpson and Brian Townsend. Unfortunately for big Jim and his B-double partner, they didn't fire another shot against the consistent Jo and Brian. A one-sided scoring game, in which the mercy rule was applied, finished after the 18th end, as Brian and Jo won by 26 shots to 17.