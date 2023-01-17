Veterans pensions officer to visit Parkes to help service personnel and their families

Dennis Hanmer OAM from the Veterans Outreach Program is visiting Parkes this month to offer assistance to any veterans who may need it with any pension or MCRS Claim.
Dennis will be in town on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31 and Wednesday, February 1 for any veteran, service or ex-service personnel who would like to seek assistance with any service pension, disability pension, war widow and/or an MCRS Claim from any confrontation - all are welcome to make an individual appointment.
All appointments are for one hour and will be held in the Parkes RSL Sub Branch office at the Parkes Services Club.
Those wishing to make appointments are requested to contact the Parkes Sub Branch secretary Paul Thomas on 0427 624 683.
There is a limited number of evening appointments available and this service is free to all service and ex-service personnel.
"To alleviate fears that some veterans have regarding tasks performed by the Vietnam Veterans Federation in that the Outreach Program is strictly for ex-Vietnam personnel, this is furthest from the truth," Mr Thomas said.
"Coordinator Dennis Hanmer OAM said 'we are here to help, assist and represent former as well as current members of the defence forces in their battles with Veterans Affairs (DVA), where there is always the risk of changes in government policy which may erode benefits and pensions or changes to eligibility entitlements'."
Thomas also said Mr Hanmer is available to assist widows and families of departed comrades and members irrespective of whether they are members or not of the local sub branch or if they are from surrounding towns - they also can also make appointments.
"The Outreach Program for which Mr Hanmer is the coordinator is able to assist all veterans, and service and ex-service personnel, in any matter relating to their service that may require the lodgement of a claim or application to the Department of Veterans Affairs and this assistance and advice is to all veterans of all conflicts, including peacekeeping and peacemaking deployments," Mr Thomas said.
