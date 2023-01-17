Parkes Champion-Post

Dennis Hanmer from Veterans Outreach Program is visiting Parkes in January

By Newsroom
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Veterans pensions officer to visit Parkes to help service personnel and their families

Dennis Hanmer OAM from the Veterans Outreach Program is visiting Parkes this month to offer assistance to any veterans who may need it with any pension or MCRS Claim.

