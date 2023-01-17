With season 2023 underway Saturday saw 76 players contest the 1st round of the BWR Summer Competition. Our thanks to Brett and Cathy and the team from BWR Accountants and Advisors for their ongoing support.
While the weather has turned back to our normal summer conditions the course is holding up thus far.
The leading players in this week were a few of our club stalwarts and it was good to see the handicaps working to ensure fairness to all.
Life member Colleen Flynn found 44 points and some form in her golf bag as she blasted her way around the testing layout. Colleen managed to finish 1 point in front of the wily veteran Ian Phipps who's handicap had wandered out to 11 after recent eye surgery. Looks like the laser treatment has worked as he fired a 76 off the stick and was back to his old self.
Next in was Bob Barter, a lifetime supporter and sponsor of the club who managed a solid 42 points. Bob is rumoured to be spending a bit of time with the club Pro Jake O'Brien.
There were a host of players on 39 Richard Hamilton, Dub Rodgers, Robert Rea, Blake Smith, David Speakman and Mark Wright.
Aaron Wilkie kept up his impressive form of late in hitting a par round 72, with Blake Smith hitting a 75 and Andy Brownlow from Peak Hill a 76 and Michael Thomas managing to crank out a 79.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Harvey Norman 2nd/ 11th won by Ian Phipps at 98cm, the Westlime 6th / 15th won by Peter Picker at 352cm and the 9th /18th won by Peter Magill at 32cm. Ian picked up the lucrative prize on the Harvey Norman hole this week at 150cm this week.
Ball winners were Bob Barter 42, Richard Hamilton, Rob rea, Dub Rodgers, Mark Wright, Blake Smith, David Speakman 39, Judith Fisher, Usman Cheema, Wayne Tucker, Nick Strudwick 38.
Our first Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was conducted on Saturday, January 7 with the daily sponsor being the Parkes Service Club. Thanks to our sponsors joining us again in our pursuit to present premium golf for our members and guests. Again, there were 76 contestants for the event.
In A Grade Robert Hey tore the course up with his scintillating 1 over par 73. It's been sometime since Rob got among the scratch wins but his round will no doubt steady the ship for 2023.
Naturally the young guns were in tight pursuit with Jack Elliott and Aaron Wilkie only 1 shot behind. Riall Harrison with a 78 is back and looking to lead the charge for the pennants season kicking off shortly. Other notables shooting 78's were Grady Magill and ex-President and Captain Mark Kelly who somehow dialled in the memory banks from a few seasons ago to find form.
In the nett event Rob Hey managed to take out the double with his 66 nett hard to reach for the A graders although Grady and Mark fired 67's to almost get there.
In B grade James Ward hit a fine 86 to just beat home Ian Hendry and twin older brother Tony who came in with 87's, Ian claiming those bragging rights on a countback. In the nett event Dub Rodgers had a 69 nett to beat Beau Tanswell on a countback with Nym Dziuba and Ian Phipps a stroke back.
In C grade Peter Picker had a very good round of 87 to pick up the prize but not before getting the final putt in and thus beating Trevor Chatman by a shot and a further shot back to Finne Latu. In the nett event Peter's great stroke round added to a 67 nett thus picking up the double. Once again, he beat in Trevor and also Finne just one stroke back.
The ever-competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was taken out by Aaron Wilkie on 25 putts and the Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Ian Phipps on 70 nett.
The Nearest The Pins were - the Harvey Norman 11th by David Stevenson on 188cm, the Westlime 15th by Trevor Chatman on 295cm and the Central West Glass 18th Mark Wrightcm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by David Stevenson at 188cm this week.
Ball winners were Grady Magill, Mark Kelly 67, C.Muller, Trevor Chatman, Finne Latu 68, Mark Wright, Judy Fisher, Beau Tanswell 69.
