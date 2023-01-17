Parkes Champion-Post

Colleen Flynn blasts her way to win first round of Parkes Golf Club's summer competition

By Peter Bristol
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:44pm
Life member Colleen Flynn, pictured last winter, found 44 points and some form in her golf bag as she blasted her way to win the first round of the BWR Summer Competition. Picture by Jenny Kingham

With season 2023 underway Saturday saw 76 players contest the 1st round of the BWR Summer Competition. Our thanks to Brett and Cathy and the team from BWR Accountants and Advisors for their ongoing support.

