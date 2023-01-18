Navigate the start of the high school year with ease Advertising Feature

It's easier for everyone involved when high school students are prepared to start their school year with clear goals and values. Picture Shutterstock

The transition between the holidays and the start of school can certainly be easier if students are ready to learn.

If children get back into the school routine a few days beforehand, it can make school days much easier to navigate and make a big difference in their behaviour in the classroom.

Melissa Callon is a high school teacher, and she can quickly tell the students who are ready to learn; they are the ones who show up with their equipment and get on with the learning, even if it is not always as fun as their holidays.

What about students who need more confidence about transitioning back to high school and those who are starting high school for the first time?

"Starting high school can be daunting for most children," Melissa said.

"As high school is usually a mix of local primary schools, friends from primary school may make new friends or move into different social circles.

"Most times, high school is a big place, and children will find their place with a mostly new group of friends with similar interests."

Parents can play a vital role in discussing the value of education with their children, even if their own high school experience was not positive.

Melissa said that from a high school teacher perspective, the new Year 7 students become like prep students, where they need to be taught how to line up, stay in their seats, and not call out.

"Many of these things may shock the parents of those 12-year-olds, as they were grown-up Year 6 students just weeks before, but some weird universe powers are at play with the start of high school," she said.

Many children try to find their place socially in the classroom, and those who need more confidence in themselves, often find inappropriate ways of getting attention, often from peers, as a way to avoid learning.

"There is a saying, 'confidence is silent, insecurities are loud', and this could not be more accurate in a classroom," Melissa said.

"Those students who are confident and prepared, complete the work without fuss; those who are not, try many avenues to avoid the work, often disrupting the class to get the attention they crave."

Melissa is also a mum of two, with her eldest about to embark on her second year of high school.

She encourages them back into their school night sleep routine well before school starts and prepares them for the school year ahead with plenty of guidance.

Melissa's advice is to make going back to school a positive experience by being prepared and well-rested, nice to others, even if they are different, respectful, confident and by allowing others to learn.