It's a brand new year, and as the end of the holidays draws closer, it's time to pull out the bags from the back of the closet and get back into school mode.
The long summer holidays can seem endless to a primary school-aged child (and their parents, too), so it's easy to fall out of that organised routine that is so important for good learning and general well-being.
Now it's time for a reset, and the best way you can help your child prepare for the first term is to start good habits now, so they are ready right from day one.
Anna Pieterse is a primary school principal keen to see well-prepared students when her school resumes classes for 2023. "Getting back into the rhythm for school is important and will help with the transition from holiday to school time again, especially for our younger ones," she said.
These are Anna's top five tips for ensuring you and your child can hit the ground running in the new school year.
Following Anna's suggestions will also help calm your child's nerves for their first day back. This will encourage the confidence they need for a positive and fulfilling school experience.
The transition between the holidays and the start of school can certainly be easier if students are ready to learn.
If children get back into the school routine a few days beforehand, it can make school days much easier to navigate and make a big difference in their behaviour in the classroom.
Melissa Callon is a high school teacher, and she can quickly tell the students who are ready to learn; they are the ones who show up with their equipment and get on with the learning, even if it is not always as fun as their holidays.
What about students who need more confidence about transitioning back to high school and those who are starting high school for the first time?
"Starting high school can be daunting for most children," Melissa said.
"As high school is usually a mix of local primary schools, friends from primary school may make new friends or move into different social circles.
"Most times, high school is a big place, and children will find their place with a mostly new group of friends with similar interests."
Parents can play a vital role in discussing the value of education with their children, even if their own high school experience was not positive.
Melissa said that from a high school teacher perspective, the new Year 7 students become like prep students, where they need to be taught how to line up, stay in their seats, and not call out.
"Many of these things may shock the parents of those 12-year-olds, as they were grown-up Year 6 students just weeks before, but some weird universe powers are at play with the start of high school," she said.
Many children try to find their place socially in the classroom, and those who need more confidence in themselves, often find inappropriate ways of getting attention, often from peers, as a way to avoid learning.
"There is a saying, 'confidence is silent, insecurities are loud', and this could not be more accurate in a classroom," Melissa said.
"Those students who are confident and prepared, complete the work without fuss; those who are not, try many avenues to avoid the work, often disrupting the class to get the attention they crave."
Melissa is also a mum of two, with her eldest about to embark on her second year of high school.
She encourages them back into their school night sleep routine well before school starts and prepares them for the school year ahead with plenty of guidance.
Melissa's advice is to make going back to school a positive experience by being prepared and well-rested, nice to others, even if they are different, respectful, confident and by allowing others to learn.
"You'll find your place and make friends," she said.