$250,000 will go towards extensive renovations of Peak Hill Aboriginal Medical Service

Updated January 12 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 1:59pm
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway with CEO Christine Peckham, director Valda Keed and NSW Nationals Candidate for Orange Cr Tony Mileto outside the Peak Hill Aboriginal Medical Service ahead of the announcement. Picture supplied

Peak Hill's Aboriginal community will have access to improved and upgraded health services after its Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) was granted $250,000.

