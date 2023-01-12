Peak Hill's Aboriginal community will have access to improved and upgraded health services after its Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) was granted $250,000.
The funds will go towards an extensive renovation of the facility, which will include renovating the reception area, improving disability access to the centre, adding a new clinic room and adding baby change rooms.
It's all part of a record $6.9 million going to facilities through the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Aboriginal Health Minor Capital Works Program.
The program will distribute the funding across 24 organisations for 45 infrastructure projects, which include upgrades to health services, refurbishments to staff accommodation and new mobile outreach vehicles.
Thirty of those projects are in regional NSW.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said in an announcement on January 12 that it was great to see the Peak Hill AMS receive a large share of the funding as it will go a long way to improving health outcomes for Aboriginal communities in the region.
"A key focus of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is improving access to health services and these programs go such a long way in ensuring the delivery of effective health care services to Aboriginal communities," he said.
"As part of our Government's commitment to closing the gap, it is great to see record funding to Aboriginal health services in NSW and particularly in the bush."
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said this funding will provide Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services the funding they need to better support their communities with optimal services and infrastructure.
"This important funding will deliver safe and effective primary health care services to Aboriginal communities across the state which are delivered by Aboriginal people, services and specialists," he said.
