Well now that everyone has been All Shook Up and waiting to move on to the Country Music in Tamworth, you might find it a pleasant surprise to stick around town and enjoy the Country Music Muster on Sunday, January 15, at 1pm in the very comfortable surrounds of the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
While the main part of our program is filled with walk-up artists (and we do welcome new talent and old, and all genre of music), our featured artist is a former local and well known gentleman of country music, Stephen R Cheney.
Stephen has travelled extensively in his music career and pops back to Parkes to rest between performances. Even long enough now to become quite involved with our local Parkes and District Country Music Association by taking on the role of president.
Stephen is very keen to mentor up-and-coming new talent and give them all the encouragement they require. Hopefully Stephen may have some of his CDs on hand for sale.
Space doesn't permit a full report today from our Christmas Charity Muster in December but I'd just like to acknowledge the support we receive from our members, visitors and friends and let you know that cheques for $500 were presented to both The Eugowra flood appeal and our local branch of Can-assist. Thank you for making this possible.
