Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Parkes to host its January country music muster with Stephen R Cheney as guest

By Publicity Officer Christine Cox
January 13 2023 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen R Cheney, who just so happens to be the Parkes and District Country Music Association's president, will be the January muster's guest artist. File picture

Well now that everyone has been All Shook Up and waiting to move on to the Country Music in Tamworth, you might find it a pleasant surprise to stick around town and enjoy the Country Music Muster on Sunday, January 15, at 1pm in the very comfortable surrounds of the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.