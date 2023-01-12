Police pleased with behaviour of Parkes Elvis Festival fans

Parkes Police held a high visibility operation during the 30th Parkes Elvis Festival and overall Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said they are happy with how people conducted themselves during the event.
"Police patrolled the footprint of the event extensively during the festival and I would say that an overwhelming majority of interactions with the public were positive and with the officers working the event," he said.
Officers are investigating several incidents of theft that did occur during the festival and have laid one charge on an individual for an assault occurring at a licensed premises.
Festival director Tiffany Steel said they have estimated 25,000 people turned out for the 30th anniversary, not a record but certainly up there among the best attended festivals.
They've also estimated 8000 fans attended the biggest event of the festival, the Northparkes Mines street parade on January 7.
"Police will attend a debrief with festival organisers to discuss the 2023 running of the event to assist with planning for the 2024 festival," Inspector Rayner added.
Several Parkes officers were spotted out and about and enjoying the festival across the five days, posing for many photos and at times dancing with fans.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
