Police pleased with behaviour of Parkes Elvis Festival fans

Christine Little
Christine Little
Updated January 12 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:05am
Parkes Police held a high visibility operation during the 30th Parkes Elvis Festival and overall Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said they are happy with how people conducted themselves during the event.

