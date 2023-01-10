Dozens of Elvii turned out for the eighth Elvis rugby match and this year for the first time it featured a female Elvis.
It was a 23-all draw for the 2023 fixture on the evening of January 6, an unofficial event of the Parkes Elvis Festival at Pioneer Oval, held before a crowd of festival goers that appears to grow bigger each year.
Kate Marchington, who has just moved to Parkes, wasn't aware she was the first woman to pull on the white jumpsuit and hit the field when she was told following the game. But a keen footy player in the women's competition in the Central West eager for the start of the 2023 season, she just wanted to get out and have a run.
Long-serving Elvis rugby official, Jay Quince, who's just moved to Taree and though not donning an Elvis jumpsuit like he usually has in the past, returned home to referee for one last time.
Elvis rugby has become a Friday night staple of Elvis week, its first match taking place in 2015 when a team mate got his hands on a large batch of cheap Elvis jumpsuits.
It involves local rugby players and anyone else who likes to join in for a friendly game of rugby union. One requirement, you have to don the famous Elvis jumpsuit and there's no guarantee you'll still be wearing it in its entirety by the end.
It's not for the faint-hearted - you will swivel, you will roll and you could find yourself at the bottom of a big Elvii ruck. There's never a winner, only ever a draw but it is recorded on the 'Memphis Mug' each year.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
