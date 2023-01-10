Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Big crowds return to Pioneer Oval for eighth Elvis rugby game during Parkes Elvis Festival

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:10pm, first published January 10 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of Elvii turned out for the eighth Elvis rugby match and this year for the first time it featured a female Elvis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.