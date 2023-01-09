The Parkes Spacemen's hopes of premiership glory in 2023 have suffered a hammer blow after captain-coach Jack Creith announced his shock retirement.
The 28-year-old former Canberra Raiders lower grader and Queensland Cup player led the Spacemen to the second week of the finals in his first season in the top job in 2022.
The news of his retirement is the latest off-season disappointment for the Spacemen, who have already lost experienced campaigners Sam Dwyer and Jordan Pope to Wollongong and Newcastle respectively.
Parkes junior Creith admitted he felt a step slower last season but the main factor in his decision was the imminent arrival of he and his wife's first child.
"As much as I feel like I still do have a bit in the tank, I just feel like it's the right time," he said.
"With the baby coming I can have those weekends off and give back to my family and I'm pretty excited about that."
READ ALSO:
The news of Creith's retirement will come as a shock to many in Parkes and the wider area.
Western coach Cameron Greenhalgh initially had the versatile Parkes star in his extended Rams squad for the 2023 Country Championships, such is the regard he's held in around the region.
Someone capable of playing almost anywhere in the backline, Creith brought some innovative attacking ideas to Parkes as captain-coach but the season was a frustrating one as he missed much of the regular season due to an eye socket injury while a number of other players were also injured or suspended through the year.
Despite that, Creith had been open to leading the Spacemen again at one point at the end of the 2022.
The idea of co-coaching with halfback Chad Porter had been floated as a way of helping ease his workload. But no such deal was locked in and the time which had passed since last season allowed Creith to think about his future.
The thought of the Spacemen being without Dwyer, Pope and himself in 2023 does "hurt" Creith somewhat but he said he had to be a bit selfish and put himself and his family first.
"I'm done and I'm happy to be finished," he said.
Creith arrived back at Parkes ahead of the 2021 season having had roughly four years away from the game.
A return to footy wasn't initially planned but the prospect of playing for his junior club with some mates was something too good to turn down.
The two years Creith had back in red, white and blue were hugely enjoyable and he added he didn't quite realise the meaning and honour of being captain-coach at his home club until well into last season.
"Personal achievement was something that didn't drive me but you can look back now. The other thing I can look on, my pop was a big club man at the Spacemen and so was my uncle and dad," Creith said.
"They've always loved their footy. To captain-coach didn't have a real ring to it for me but to see how excited they were to see me doing it, that's something I'll look back on fondly.
"I had a ball coming back and having at least one really good year of senior footy. That 2021, I didn't know what I'd play like because I had four years off and I wasn't expecting much.
"To have a decent year was pleasing personally and then to eventually captain-coach and see a few young fellas go well, I can see why people enjoy the coaching so much."
Creith added there were many people he wanted to thank for the help he received during his career.
He said the volunteers and coaches from when he was a nine-year-old through to the 2022 season had an impact on him as a player and person, while he added a "special tribute" for his parents.
"They have followed me around the country watching me play and support me," he said.
"I'm pretty excited to start the next part of my life with my wife and son due to be born any day. That will be the real challenge."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.