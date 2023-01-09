The 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival very fittingly featured a bit of everything.
Most of all it had music, colour and plenty of fun!
And in this installment of our socials from around the festival on day three, January 6, we even have a few Hawaiian hound dogs.
Check them out and more in the photo gallery below.
Have you seen our coverage of the Parkes Elvis Festival over the five days as the town and fans celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023? Read more here:
There's plenty more stories and photo galleries in the Parkes Elvis Festival section on our website.
We've also marked the 30th milestone with a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
Check out the series here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.