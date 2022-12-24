Billabong Creek Bridge on the outskirts of Parkes has been repaired and reopened to two lanes after sustaining significant damage during flooding.
The bridge, located along Henry Parkes Way, sustained significant damage to the road pavement and lost one entire side guardrail. It has been under emergency repair and open only to single lane traffic under traffic control since November 14 when the creek swelled to historic heights.
Transport for NSW Regional Director West, Alistair Lunn said crews worked quickly to carry out repairs to the bridge, on the eastern edge of Parkes, thanks to a coordinated response from Transport for NSW and external contractors BMD and AECOM.
"BMD and AECOM are leading the Newell Highway Program overtaking Alliance in the area, and were able to divert crews from the shutdown sites at Gullifers and Daroobalgie to the Billabong Creek Bridge," Mr Lunn said
"An estimated 10,000 kilometres of the road network was impacted by this unprecedented flooding event, and the damage caused to Billabong Creek Bridge reflects the mammoth task of rebuilding and repairs underway.
"We've had eight workers on site working continuously, along with up to 20 others driving trucks and delivering concrete and materials, and have been able to put a temporary seal on the surface and install safety barriers to now open the bridge up to two lanes.
"Getting this important thoroughfare fully restored and open in such a timely manner when so much of the state road network has been impacted is a credit to our hardworking crews and teams coordinating the flood response."
BMD crews will return to the site in early 2023 to complete repairs including the final asphalt resurface and install the new guardrail.
"Getting the bridge open to full capacity ahead of Christmas and the Parkes Elvis Festival in January when thousands of festival goers converge on the town, has been especially gratifying," Mr Lunn said.
"All this in the same week we were able to reopen the Newell Highway south of Forbes helps to re-establish some normality for the region.
"It's another big step forward in our rebuilding and recovery efforts for western NSW."
