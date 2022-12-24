Parkes Champion-Post

Billabong Creek bridge damaged after November 14 flooding repaired and now open

By Newsroom
December 24 2022 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Billabong Creek Bridge on the outskirts of Parkes has been repaired and reopened to two lanes after sustaining significant damage during flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.