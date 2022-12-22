A renter's guide to end-of-lease cleaning

End-of-lease cleaning is deep or thorough cleaning and sanitation of a rented property before you move out. Picture by Shutterstock

Cleaning is one of the main causes of disagreement between tenants and landlords.



The lease agreement law requires a tenant to return the property under the same condition they found it. The law also gives the landlord the right to withhold the deposited security funds if the tenant leaves the property without cleaning it.



That's why you need to invest in end-of-lease cleaning.

An overview of end of lease cleaning

End-of-lease cleaning is deep or thorough cleaning and sanitation of a rented property before you move out. It means that you'll completely clean the rented building when the leasing period expires. The tenant has to clean up the leased property so they can retrieve the bond.

Doing end-of-lease cleaning isn't all about getting back your bond. It also helps maintain your peace of mind since you know you're returning the property to the owner in a good state. Therefore, you won't be worried during the final inspection.

End-of-lease cleaning also ensures you aren't violating the lease agreement. As noted earlier, the law gives landlords the right to hold back the security funds or bond if tenants fail to clean up the rented property. Additionally, landlords can take legal action against tenants if they leave the properties in damaged conditions. It's, therefore, necessary to thoroughly clean up and sanitize the property before you return it to the owner.

Tips for end of lease cleaning

You can adopt various tips for effective end-of-lease cleaning. They include the following:

1. Partner with cleaning experts

Partnering with the end of lease clean experts is one of the most effective approaches to ensure you leave the rented property in good condition. This involves hiring companies or individuals who are professionals for the task.

There are several benefits of hiring an end-of-lease cleaning service provider. For one, they'll come with the right tools for the job. Since they're trained in that field, they'll thoroughly wash all parts of the property to give it a new look. As such, you won't lose your bond.

However, not every end of the cleaning service provider can be suitable for the job. Therefore, you need to research all the companies you see before hiring any of them. Ensure you find an experienced service provider with the best tools for the task.

2. Plan ahead

Another thing you must consider when you decide to do an end-of-lease cleaning is to plan ahead. You'll likely get poor results if you don't plan well in advance. If you fail to plan, you might end up damaging the property, which may attract extra costs since you must repair it before the inspection.

If you plan to do the work yourself, ensure you find the right tools and washing detergents on time. And if you decide to hire an end-of-lease cleaning company, ensure you find them on time. By planning ahead, you'll finish the work before the last day of your tenancy.

3. Clean room by room

During your tenancy, regularly cleaning all the rooms is a good habit. That helps promote your comfort and maintain your well-being. For that reason, you need to have a schedule for cleaning all the rooms in the rented property. This can be done daily, once, or twice a week.

Note that tiles and walls that aren't cleaned regularly can become difficult to clean at the end of the lease. To reduce hassles during the end-of-lease cleaning, it's a good idea to regularly clean room by room.

4. Be thorough when cleaning

Cleaning all areas of the property is necessary to ensure you leave the property in good condition. However, you need to be through to recover your bond. To achieve that, you must pay extra attention to areas you always overlook during normal cleaning. These include kitchen appliances, ceilings, and even outside of the property.

5. Move the furniture

Another great way to ensure you thoroughly clean up the property is to remove all the furniture. That's important since you might be unable to see all the dirt spots on walls and floors without removing the furniture. Therefore, you need to find somewhere to move your furniture to streamline the process. This can be your friend's house or hire personal storage facilities.

Takeaway

End-of-lease cleaning is a must if you want to get back your bond. Besides, the law requires you to leave the property in the same condition as you moved in. So, to avoid many problems, you should invest in end-of-lease cleaning.