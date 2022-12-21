It wasn't until his father Peter pointed it out that Harry Yelland realised the significance of the award he'd just been presented at his school's presentation on December 8.
It was the Western School Sports Association Junior Sportsperson of the Year.
The 12-year-old Parkes Public School student who's just completed his last year of primary school, had an inkling he might receive an award at the presentation, having known of nominations being submitted for the Parkes Public Sportsperson of the Year.
Harry has represented his school and community at national, state, western and local level in hockey, tennis and cricket, and was a Western reserve in soccer.
"I was surprised [to receive the award], I thought I was getting something else," he said.
"When they said 'we have a special announcement for Harry Yelland', I was thinking 'yeah, (Parkes Public) Sportsperson of the Year, let's go'.
"It was very exciting.
I actually did feel proud of myself.- Harry Yelland
"I didn't realise how special it was until dad said to me 'do you know what this is?' I actually did feel proud of myself."
He was presented the award by school principal Coral O'Neill.
Harry has been playing hockey and cricket, his main sports, for as long as he can remember.
"And I can't remember long," he said.
He's also dabbled in some touch football and swimming, a couple of years ago.
He represented NSW at the Under 12 Boys Australian Hockey Championships in Canberra for a week at the end of August, becoming an Australian champion when the side won the tournament.
He also co-captained the team.
Harry was the recipient of a Sports Australia Local Sporting Champions grant that helped to cover the costs to send him there.
"It was my first time playing at nationals, I qualified last year but I couldn't go because of Covid-19," he said.
"I've captained a lot of sides but it was my first time for NSW, it was a lot more intense.
"And I was playing in freezing temperatures, it was so cold I could barely move my fingers."
Harry said, without hesitation, his highlight of the titles was "getting the gold".
Harry's usual training schedule involves having a hit in the cricket nets two or three times a week and playing some backyard cricket.
He said he considers himself an all-rounder, not yet having a favourite discipline.
"But that might be a question for me later on," he said.
Harry also trains for hockey when he's been selected in a team and gets himself involved in the local tennis and touch football competitions.
"Nup, I can't pick a favourite between cricket and hockey," he said.
"They're both so enjoyable, I love the people who play, the organisations are pretty good and it's good competition."
His ultimate goal is to play "something" for Australia one day.
"I'm not sure what in yet," Harry said.
Harry heads off to Red Bend Catholic College next year and he's looking forward to his time there.
"I think it'll be fun," he said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
