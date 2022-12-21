Trundle man arrested after pursuit ends in the middle of Saturday morning traffic in main street

A 44-year-old Trundle man has been arrested after failing to stop for police on Saturday morning.
The man was detained after a police pursuit ended in Clarinda Street, halting traffic at the Church Street roundabout.
Police will allege the man earlier forced a number of motorists off the road between Trundle and Parkes.
He was subsequently detained and taken to Parkes Hospital for a mental health assessment.
His driving offences remain under investigation.
A police officer received injuries during the detection.
In another police matter, a 22-year-old male was arrested at a home in Bogan Street, Parkes on Monday, December 19 and subsequently charged with several stealing offences.
On December 20 police executed a search warrant on a house in Bogan Street and recovered a large amount of property including power and other tools.
Inquiries are continuing regarding this matter.
