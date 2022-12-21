Parkes Champion-Post
Trundle man detained and arrested after police pursuit ends in Clarinda Street on Saturday morning

By Newsroom
December 21 2022 - 8:51pm
Trundle man arrested after pursuit ends in the middle of Saturday morning traffic in main street

A 44-year-old Trundle man has been arrested after failing to stop for police on Saturday morning.

