State-of-the-art health club facilities and specialised retail premises that will help kick-start the beginning of Parkes' transformation into a regional city and support local families as much as possible.
That's Shane Mann's hope and vision and why he and SPG Developments Pty Ltd are bringing a $28 million development to Saleyards Road in Parkes.
Growing up in Parkes, Shane, a former lifeguard and who now owns and operates Parkes Fitness4All, strongly believes in the 'shop and support local' movement.
His aim is to bring more services to the area, support local jobs and keep spending dollars in town, while spreading the message that the development is being built by locals for the locals.
It's something that's been in the making for three years.
"My drive and inspiration to do a development of this nature has been driven since a kid growing up in Parkes and having experienced first-hand the lack of family and youth orientated services and entertainment facilities within the community, having to drive to places like Orange and Dubbo to have fun times like birthday parties, shopping, movies and bowling and things like learn-to-swim in winter," Shane said.
"I wanted to do what I could to fill that void for Parkes and the surrounding areas."
Shane, who's supported many sporting teams and schools through sponsorship, renovated part of the PCYC in late 2016 to create the best possible facility for the community and house and serve local physios and user groups such as Currajong Disability Services, Parkes' vets, schools and everyday people wanting to improve their health, but has now decided to go one better.
"My everyday members, along with associated businesses who support and utilise the current facility, have all made it possible to take the big step forward and build a state-of-the-art health and recreational centre. They will also be a major part in going forward," he said.
"But only with the continued support of locals can it stay a reality and viable. Supporting local is vital in this development.
"It's going to be great for all of us. It's going to be like another Orange.
"Let's keep the money in town, stop us from going to Orange because when we have to go and see a specialist or someone in Orange, we spend $300 or $400 while we're there.
"I'm aiming to create a local business loyalty program where if you are a member you will receive discounts at participating local stores. Basically any local business that wants cross promotion and to keep our residents spending money in town.
"And to support people shopping and supporting local, when people go on a holiday we suspend their account so they don't lose time, unlike any other health club or gym."
Among the biggest features of the development is a six-lane 25m indoor swimming pool attached to the health club, something which Parkes residents have been calling and advocating for for as long as 40 years.
Those who know Shane will remember his time at the Parkes Aquatic Centre, also serving a stint as pool manager.
"Through my seven years working at the Parkes Aquatic Centre I had the privilege of working under a 25-year experienced pool operator in Rob Aston-Brien. The knowledge and experience I gained had given me the confidence to want to build an indoor pool for the gap our local kids were missing with learn-to-swim all year-round," he said.
"It's also the opportunity for locals to be able to have a centre for rehabilitation and our swim club, the opportunity to train all year-round, the general public able to continue lap swimming and aqua aerobics throughout an entire year."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.