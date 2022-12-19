We had our last official round of golf for 2022 with 76 players teeing it up to take club professional Jake O'Brien's prizes.
Thanks to Jake for his and the ProKonnect team's support of the PGC this year.
The format was a little different with a 4 person team stableford event with 1 person's score counting for the first 6 holes, then 2 persons for the next 6, then 3 people for the next 6 and then all counting for the last 6. There was also an individual stableford in conjunction.
With the course still giving the players run, there was some excellent scoring again this week. A team of emerging young guns in Kyle Thompson, Sean Bateson, Beau Tanswell and Dylan Phillips had 99 points on the day eclipsing the rest of the field.
The winners are all young golfers starting out on their golfing journey and will no doubt benefit from playing some more competition golf and in differing conditions.
The runners-up were the team of Brendan Chambers, Finne Latu, Mick Smith and Nick Strudwick on 96 points. Others to fair well on the day were the team of Ross Smith, Vince Kelly, Wayne Parker and Ray Maxwell with a score of 92 and Gordon Pritchard, Ian Hendry, Garry Phipps and Peter Bristol on 91 points.
In the individual event John Pearce kept the record of veteran golfers up, whereby mid 40 scores are not uncommon. John compiled a score of 45 points exploding the myth that the course is too long for the elder statesmen.
John ended up 2 points clear of Greg Peterson, having a stella round as well, but had to survive a countback edging out the unlucky Rob Rea. 14 players had 40 or better points and there were 10 veteran golfers in that list, so no more sob stories about the length of the course.
There were some hot scratch scores from the A graders with Aaron Wilkie firing a 4 under par round 68 and Andy Brownlow, visiting from Peak Hill, firing a 1 under 71. Robert Hey was no slouch either with his 1 over 73 and Phil Bishop had his best round for a while with a 76 matched by Brendan Chambers.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Harvey Norman 2nd/ 11th won by Ray White at 150cm, the Westlime 6th / 15th won by Ian Hendry at 297cm and the 9th /18th won by Jarrod Kemp at 84cm. Ray picked up the lucrative prize on the Harvey Norman hole this week at 150cm this week.
Jarrod Kemp had a farewell with golfing comrades on Friday evening as he leaves for the South Australian vineyards and what he calls home. Jarrod served the PGC in fine style for the 5 or so years he was in Parkes as an agronomist, and we wish him well and no doubt we will see him or hear him when he plays the 2023 Parkes Open.
Ball winners were Andy Brownlow, Aaron Wilkie, Phil Bishop 42, Philip Smith, Rob Hey 41, Dub Rodgers, Ross Smith, Graham Cooke, Rob Lea 40.
We thank our members and visitors, our staff, board and golfing professional team in providing a great season for us to enjoy our golf and we look forward to 2023 with a newly aligned front 9 giving us the opportunity to play more adventurous golf and enjoy a walk and talk on the fairways of PGC.
