Parkes Champion-Post

Emerging young guns win last round for 2022 at Parkes Golf Club

By Peter Bristol
December 20 2022 - 8:30am
Brad Ashton was spotted having a hit at the Parkes Golf Club last month, during the Parkes Prostate Cancer Awareness Group charity day. Picture by Jenny Kingham

We had our last official round of golf for 2022 with 76 players teeing it up to take club professional Jake O'Brien's prizes.

