As some of you may know, sadly club legend Frank Gersbach passed away on the weekend at 91 years of age. We extend our sincere condolences to Joy and all of Frank's family!
Frank was an amazing clubman and certainly was loved by all, he was the last of his era and will be sadly missed.
The Parkes Railway Bowling Club committee would like to invite all available members to attend the funeral service in club colours and form a guard of honour at the conclusion of the service. RIP Frank!
On Wednesday, December 14 we had social bowls.
Winners were Bruce Jones, John Corcoran and Peter White winning 20+35.
Runners-up were Pauline Currey, Aaron Thorne and Ray Griffith winning 15+8.
Marble 26 came out and the Margins were 2, 8 and 35. The jackpot next week is $134.
On Thursday, December 15 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were Swampies, Unbelievable's, Sewer Rats and Legs 11.
The Unbelievable's were the 6 week Sectional winners with 10 points. This event will resume on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
On Saturday, December 17 we had social bowls.
Winners were Jan Griffith and Gene Rapp winning 15+5.
Runners-up were Luke Cross and Bob Freeman winning 14+6.
Championships
In the Major Singles Ray Griffith defeated Dave Law.
In the Major Pairs John Chew and Shane Hodge defeated Geoff Leonard and Mike Phillips and in the Club 4's Phil Barnard, Aaron Thorne, Paul Lewin and Dave Johnson defeated Lea Tanks, Ricky Frame (sub), Ray Griffith and Tony Bright, now Team Johnson take on Team Kirwan in the final.
Please remember play-by dates have been placed on the first round of the Minor and Major Singles and Pairs. Please get in and get your games played.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, December 24 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm please and everyone is welcome.
Working bee
There is a working bee on Saturday, December 24 at 8am. Could all available members please lend a hand if possible. Thank you!
Zone Triples and Fours
Nominations close early January 2023 so please get your teams organised and on the sheet at the club.
In the club on Friday, December 23 we have happy hour 5-7pm, ham raffles, pork raffles, turkey raffles, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1050), joker draw ($1850) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving their amazing meals.
We wish all our members and guests a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year!
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Thursday
The festive sounds of Christmas parties, twist tops and can openings with barbecue sausage aromas was the background for 20 social bowlers on Thursday relishing the atmosphere, playing 5 games of pairs.
The hitherto recent winless Major Rob Irving teamed up with Ian 'let's chat' Simpson against the Committee Executive of Col Miller and Marty Tighe, returning after a long break from the greens.
The duration of the game, with Simmo chatting mid-green every end, went to script, as twilight beckoned.
The scores were always in favour of Irving and Simmo, despite a late flurry of winners from Col and Marty. Rob and 'twilight' Simpson ended up winning the late finishing game 17 shots to 16.
The pairing of vintage team-mates Mike Valentine and John Corcoran was a sentimental master-stroke, however Ray Jones and Col Hayward were intent of spoiling the sentimentality as they dominated the game, leading 17 shots to 7 after 15 ends.
Corco and Mike found a few shots hiding in the long grass on the 16th end, scoring 6 shots to close the margin and attract the attention of a few partygoers.
Ray and Col steadied and held on to win by 20 shots to 16.
Noel Johnstone and club favourite Pete McPhee had a good game against John Carr and the super impressive visitor Josh Mills.
The scores were tight all game until the last few ends where Noel and Pete were too consistent, winning 21 shots to 14.
A one-sided scoring game saw Al Affleck and John Ward too strong for Maureen Baille and George Boatswain, winning by a margin of 15.
The final margin was not indicative of the standard of the game, as the wily George and Maureen were often holding shots, only to be dismayed as the 'wicks wrecker' Wardy took away their advantage with his maroon bombs.
Ron Nobes and Gary McPhee had a good game against George Bradley (and substitute back- bush Bernie) and Steve Ryan.
Gary and his new protégé were too strong all game, winning by 18 shots to 10.
Mixed Pairs
Pleasant balmy Friday twilight conditions on a great green allowed Liz Byrne to showcase her class as she partnered with the consistent Tony Riordan, in a closely fought mixed pairs match against Elaine Miller and Marty Tighe.
The 18 end format of Mixed Pairs seemed to suit Elaine and Marty as they led for the majority of the match, bowling well and leading after the 13th end, by 12 shots to 8.
Tony and Liz then stepped up the pressure, with Liz rescuing the ends to claim the shot bowls.
They won the remaining 5 ends convincingly, winning the match by 16 shots to 12.
A good match enjoyed by club patrons and spectators, who all watched a very good display of bowls from Liz Byrne, playing terrific pressure bowls.
On Sunday in warm conditions Mick and Joanne Simpson were too strong for Wilbur Harris and Merrilyn Rodgers in a very one-sided scoring match.
Joanne played brilliant Lead Bowls and has finished her year of bowls in very good form, Mick bowled well in a good head to head contest against Wilbur.
Saturday
Two games of social triples and three games of pairs were played on Saturday, again with a backdrop of Christmas parties and festivities enhancing the colour and atmosphere of the superb Club grounds and amenities.
Joaane Simpson, Mike Valentine and Nathan Reynolds were always in control of their game against Rob Irving, Bob Freeman and Dave Reilly, winning by 24 shots to 16.
Irving again was on the losing side of the scorecard, though from all reports the sledges between Reilly and Reynolds went in the favour of his Skipper Reilly.
A good tightly fought game, in which the final margin of 5 shots was the biggest margin all game, was played with Gary McPhee skipping for Graeme Dixon and the endurable John Carr, against the magic stick of George Bradley, Rob Tinker and the old master Col Hayward.
Team Hayward eventually prevailed to win 26 shots to 21 after being in front for the whole game, bar just 2 ends.
Getting off to a flying start to lead by 10 shots to 1 after only 5 ends, enabled Rhona Went and Geoff Freeman to consolidate and play good team bowls, as they accounted for Tony Riordan and Tom Furey, winning 21 shots to 16.
A high scoring late finishing game was played between Jim Blake and Darryl McKellar against Bernie Mitchell and Guy Ellery.
Big Jim and 'the Dazzler' struggled to keep pace early with Bernie and Guy, and never threatened to cause an upset, as Team Ellery scored a big win by 27 shots to 14.
Evergreen trouble maker Col Woods and Mick Simpson played good bowls from the first end and were able to set up a big lead of 15 shots after 11 ends, against Elaine Miller and John Ward.
As hard as they tried, Elaine and wicky Ward couldn't make up the difference and lost the game 14 shots to 23.
The club was sad to hear of the passing of bowls legend in Parkes - Frank Gersbach, and extends it's deepest sympathy to Joy and her family.
The club was proud to participate in the recently completed competition for the Frank Gersbach Cup, a tournament initiated by the Parkes Railway Bowling Club to rightly recognise and honour the tireless efforts of Frank to bowls at the Railway Club over many years, and in Parkes and district.
RIP Frank - a legend and a gentleman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.