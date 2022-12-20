Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes bowling clubs pay tribute to Frank Gersbach, legend and gentleman of the game

By Contributed
December 21 2022 - 7:30am
Parkes' two bowling clubs were saddened to hear of the passing of bowls legend Frank Gersbach, who is pictured here during the playing of the Frank Gersbach Cup just three weeks ago. The clubs have described him as a tireless worker and a gentleman. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Railway bowls

As some of you may know, sadly club legend Frank Gersbach passed away on the weekend at 91 years of age. We extend our sincere condolences to Joy and all of Frank's family!

