With one of the largest single-dish telescopes in the southern hemisphere dedicated to astronomy in our own backyard, Parkes' youth have an opportunity to learn about space for a day.
The One Giant Leap Australia Foundation, in collaboration with the NSW Department of Regional Youth, is offering a unique STEM education program for young people aged 12 to 14 who are interested in space and a possible career in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), these school holidays.
It's called Space for a Day and it's a whole-day, free practical workshop comprising various interactive sessions.
These include learn and understand how we explore space, build and test different types of rockets and rovers, design and build a habitat for another planet, assemble a space garden, experience Virtual Reality, and learn how to safely fly drones and then fly mini drones.
Participants will work both individually and in groups to undertake the various STEM activities. They will problem solve a multitude of scenarios including how we might happily live in a sustainable manner on Mars. The program provides valuable interpersonal skills though these exciting and unique activities.
The Parkes workshop will be held on January 22 at the Cooke Park Pavilion and is one of three taking place in the region, with the other two in Mudgee and Gilgandra taking place on January 18 and 20 respectively.
Director of One Giant Leap Australia Foundation Jackie Carpenter said feedback from previous participants in Space for a Day has been very positive.
At the end of this workshop, participants will go home with their rockets, rovers, gardens and other giveaways.
Morning tea and lunch will be provided for all participants. To register go to https://onegiantleapfoundation.com.au/events/space-for-a-day/ and select your location. There is a limited number of tickets and seats are going fast.
Ms Carpenter is very excited to be able to deliver the program for free in the school holidays.
"Thanks to Regional Youth NSW for supporting us to bring our space program to the youth in this area," she said.
"It is going to be an 'out of this world' experience. I know how brilliant this program is and how much fun everyone will have. I can't wait!"
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
