Parkes Champion-Post

Blow-up Elvii from around Australia have been supporting Parkes Elvis Festival for years, and our sporting clubs

By Newsroom
December 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a fabulous big bunch of blow-up Elvii who attend the Parkes Elvis Festival every year, not only supporting its events, but those of the town's sporting clubs too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.