There's a fabulous big bunch of blow-up Elvii who attend the Parkes Elvis Festival every year, not only supporting its events, but those of the town's sporting clubs too.
They gather from far and wide from around the country and you would have seen them, as they are hard to miss, says Parkes Croquet president Beth Thomas.
Scott, Annie and Sarah McAleer from Vicentia, Gabbie Leslie from Alice Springs, and Evyon and Darren Hinge from Gold Coast meet up in Parkes each year to participate in and add their own special touch of fun to the festival.
Be sure to watch out for them and cheer them on in the Elvis Festival street parade, which they join every year.
These blow-ups have also done the Parkes Harness Races, golf events and barefoot bowls.
And they delighted Beth when they all showed up at 'Speedway Croquet' for last year's festival, impressing local croquet players with their vibrant energy and winning bags of prizes.
"What a buzz it was as they all appeared on the croquet court," Beth said.
"They really made the day for us!"
Elvis Evyon said "We all had so much fun. Thank you, thank you very much for teaching us a bit about croquet".
The big-hearted, dynamic blow-ups plan to support 'Rock-a-Hula Dragon Boating' this Blue Hawaii festival. Beth said so come on out to Lake Endeavour on Wednesday evening, January 4 at 5.30pm, and join them for some fabulous fun, with Elvis trivia and music quiz in the boat to celebrate The King.
As we countdown to the 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival in January, we're celebrating the milestone by bringing our readers a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
